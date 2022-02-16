Everything you need to know about the world’s largest Spanish-language streamer

TelevisaUnivision has announced Vix, its new Spanish-language streaming brand, touted as the world’s largest.

Unveiled in a virtual presentation Wednesday, the streaming hub will include both a free, ad-supported tier and a paid premium tier, called Vix+. The platform will focus solely on Spanish-language content, including scripted and unscripted originals as well as live sports and news.

Vix will supplant PrendeTV, Univision’s current U.S. streamer, as well as BlimTV and other existing services that were launched by Univision and Televisa prior to their merger, which was finalized in January.

The Vix platform will offer more than 50,000 hours of free and premium content in its first year, available on-demand as well as in curated linear channels. Over 50 Vix+ original titles are expected to premiere during the service’s first year, including series such as “Travesuras de la Niña Mala,” “Pinches Momias” and “Los Artistas.”

The presentation also touted forthcoming Vix+ projects from first-look deals with Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios, as well as Salma Hayek and her Ventanarosa Productions. Vix’s library will include telenovelas, children’s and family-friendly programming, docuseries and more.

What is Vix?

Vix is TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish-language streaming service. The app will include both a free, ad-supported tier and a paid premium tier, called Vix+.

How can I watch it?

It is expected to be available across all major platforms, including iOS, Android and Roku, as well as online at vix.com.

How much will it cost?

Vix’s ad-supported tier will be free. The subscription price for the app’s paid tier, Vix+, has not yet been announced.

When will it launch?

Vix will officially launch March 31 in 19 countries including the U.S., Mexico and others in Latin America (a beta version is currently available for some users). Vix+ will launch in the latter half of 2022.

What will it include?

More than 50,000 hours of free and premium programming are expected to be available across the two tiers in the service’s first year, including:

50 Vix+ originals

3,000 live soccer matches per year

Live news programs, including the Noticias Univision 24/7 channel

Zona TUDN, a 24/7 sports news channel

Original films from Videocine

Projects from Eugenio Derbez and his 3Pas Studios

Projects fom Salma Hayek and her Ventanarosa Productions (the first will be “Quiero Tu Vida,” a romantic comedy with soccer as a backdrop)

Film and TV titles slated to premiere in the first year include: