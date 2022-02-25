Sharon Osbourne has a NSFW message for CBS about whether she’d return to ‘The Talk’

OK, Sharon Osbourne, tell us what you really think about Whoopi Goldberg’s recent troubles on “The View.”

The former panelist from “The Talk” — who was fired from that show last March amid a lot of drama that closed with CBS questioning Osbourne’s “values” — was all sass and vinegar Thursday when she and a TMZ reporter crossed paths outside an L.A. market.

Osbourne, who was grocery shopping with husband Ozzy, told the reporter she didn’t think Goldberg’s suspension by ABC was any reason for Osbourne to get her old gig back. While Goldberg was suspended for two weeks after declaring the Holocaust wasn’t about race, Osbourne was let go after a two-day discussion about race went sideways on live TV.

“No, I would never go back to that show again, ever,” she told TMZ. “‘Cause CBS sucks. Big-time d—.”

Advertisement

Can’t say that on daytime TV.

Osbourne and fellow panelist Sheryl Underwood wound up in a tense, emotional exchange about race after Osbourne defended pal Piers Morgan’s right to free speech in the context of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. In a nutshell, Osbourne wound up spiraling over the idea that she was racist for defending Morgan — she said she absolutely was not — and demanded that Underwood “educate” her about what he had said that was racist.

Word to the wise: Think twice before discussing racism in front of a large national audience?

“It was as if I had gone in there with a machine gun and threatened to kill somebody,” Osbourne told DailyMailTV last September. “It wasn’t like I was coming in with T-shirts, with horrible slogans. I didn’t come in with a white hood, I don’t tell jokes about religion or color.”

Outside the grocery store, Osbourne filed the whole fiasco in the “It is what it is” bucket, adding, “It’s not like I need” the job. Also, she isn’t retired, she said, dropping an F-bomb to make it official.