Advertisement
Share
Television

‘South Park’ mocks Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suggests he’s stuck in the past

four cartoon characters stand beside a sign that reads "South Park"
“South Park” has taken aim at Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.
(Comedy Central)
By Salma LoumData and Graphics Journalist 
Share

“South Park” has always had a knack for being tapped into the pop-culture zeitgeist and often moves quickly to comment on current events. And now it’s the first animated sitcom to address the war on Ukraine.

A week after Russia invaded Ukraine, the show’s Wednesday episode, “Back to the Cold War,” mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin for catalyzing an international crisis.

While Ukrainian cities Kharkiv, Chernihiv and the capital, Kyiv, are under attack, the irreverent series brought attention to the war the best way it knows how: By framing it as an outlandish allegory involving an equestrian dressage competition that pits the gullible character Butters against a stoic Russian competitor.

Ambulance paramedics move a wounded in shelling civilian onto a stretcher to a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another. Those moves are part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

World & Nation

Russian forces aim to cut off Ukraine’s coastal cities

Russian forces make more gains in Ukraine’s south, but a massive convoy is still stalled north of Kyiv.

Advertisement

The Season 25 episode starts with the South Park Elementary’s school counselor, Mr. Mackey, confusing Putin’s name with the more crude “Pootin” during a class discussion about the conflict.

Mr. Mackey runs the students through terrifying nuclear-bomb drills out of the 1960s, with references to famous ‘80s hits such as Peter Gabriel’s “Games Without Frontiers” and war films including “Rambo,” “Red Dawn” and “WarGames”

The episode further poked Putin by imagining a World War III scenario where Mr. Mackey activates a DEFCON 3 alarm to warn against Russian nuclear threats. But he does it through the outdated DOS (Disk Operated System), a simple and minimal memory processing system.

It’s a pointed joke about Putin being stuck in the ‘80s, as driven home when he’s shown dancing to Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s 1984 single “Two Tribes.”

Two men in suits pose upon arrival at a premiere in Australia

Company Town

Trey Parker, Matt Stone sign $900-million deal ensuring 14 ‘South Park’ movies

The creative duo behind ‘South Park’ will produce the show for Comedy Central through 2027, plus spin off 14 made-for-streaming movies for Paramount+.

The Comedy Central episode ends with Mr. Mackey ridiculing the Russian leader, who prides himself on being a strongman autocrat, for getting older and becoming increasingly aggressive because his penis allegedly “doesn’t work the way it used to.”

Another animated series was also back in the news recently for predicting the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Fox’s long-running series “The Simpsons” anticipated the Russian invasion during a 1998 episode titled “Simpson Tide” in which Homer Simpson unwittingly prompts a similar crisis.

TelevisionWorld & Nation
Salma Loum

Salma Loum is a data and graphics journalist for the Los Angeles Times. She moved from Cairo to Los Angeles at 21 after covering the Egyptian Revolution and Muslim Brotherhood unrest between 2011 and 2013. During that time, she was a freelance war-zone camera operator working with Sky News Arabia and BBC Arabia among other local Egyptian news stations. Loum graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in journalism and a focus on computational investigative projects involving women’s rights. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement