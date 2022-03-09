Normally mum on Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian explains his role in new reality show

Dying to know the real story of how Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met and started dating? Better make sure that Hulu subscription is in order.

When “The Kardashians” reality series premieres on the streaming service in mid-April, viewers will learn “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” the beauty mogul told Variety in an interview published Wednesday.

“I definitely explain it,” she added, talking about her beau publicly for the first time since the two began dining out together in November.

But viewers won’t actually be seeing “Saturday Night Live” star Davidson in any of the episodes that have been shot so far. She said she hasn’t filmed anything with him yet.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Kardashian said. “It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

Kardashian and Davidson crossed paths at a party in early 2019, then she hosted “SNL” in New York City last October — and the two kissed in a sketch. By the end of the month they were photographed holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Berry Farm’s Halloween-themed Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park.

The Skims shapewear creator’s imagination is clearly at work regarding her beau and the new show, even if fans won’t get immediate gratification. “I think I might film something really exciting coming,” Kardashian told Variety, “but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Meanwhile, ex-husband Kanye West, who now goes legally by the name Ye, hasn’t been too charitable toward Davidson. In recent weeks he has gone after Kardashian’s boyfriend in song lyrics and shot a stop-motion video in which a Ye character kidnaps and buries a clay figurine resembling Davidson, then holds his decapitated head. The video was later taken down.

More recently he’s been posting mopey poems titled “Dead” and “Divorce” on Instagram. Clearly, Ye’s not dealing well with his break from the mother of his four kids. Kardashian was declared legally single last week, and “West” was dropped from her legal name.

“The Kardashians” hits Hulu on April 14.