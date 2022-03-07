Advertisement
Share
Music

Kanye West defends yet removes that divisive Pete Davidson video from Instagram

Kanye West posing in sunglasses and a leather jacket
Kanye West arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Kanye West has removed the music video for “Eazy” from Instagram after he was accused of threatening and endangering Pete Davidson with its violent claymation imagery.

On Sunday, the rapper defended and posted a still from the controversial video, which depicts a clay figurine of West kidnapping, burying and decapitating a clay figurine resembling Davidson, who is dating the musician’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

After West — who legally changed his name to Yereleased “Eazy” last week, Twitter users deemed the video “weird,” “disgusting,” “disturbing” and “scary on so many levels.”

A split image of Kanye West wearing a black shirt, left, and Pete Davidson wearing a black shirt

Music

The backlash over Kanye West’s Pete Davidson video is swift: ‘Scary on so many levels’

The claymation video for Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ depicts the rapper kidnapping and beheading a figure resembling Pete Davidson, who’s dating Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

“Art is therapy just like this view,” Ye wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Ye’s defense comes less than a week after a judge declared Kardashian legally single, and the reality TV star officially dropped West from her last name amid their turbulent divorce. The Grammy winner and the beauty mogul have been married for eight years and share four young children.

Triptych of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson.

Company Town

Did Ye’s revenge music video go too far?

Did the artist formerly known as Kanye West break the law or breach social media platforms’ terms of service with his latest music video?

On Friday, the “City of Gods” hitmaker shared on Instagram a poem comparing divorce to “full blown COVID,” “walking on glass,” “being bullied in a class hall,” “getting beat up in the mall” and “suffocating.”

“Divorce feels like your soul was dragged over coals,” the passage reads. “Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control. Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow.”

Representatives for Davidson and Kardashian did not immediately respond Monday to the Los Angeles Times’ requests for comment.

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement