Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ character will come out as transgender in Season 3

In an instance of art imitating life, Elliot Page’s “Umbrella Academy” character will come out as transgender in the third season of the Netflix series, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

On Tuesday, Page shared a Season 3 still of Viktor Hargreeves — the sonically gifted superhero he plays on the show — sitting in a diner. Viktor’s pronouns are he/him/his.

“Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” Page tweeted along with an umbrella emoji. The image was also posted to Instagram.

“Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here,” Netflix replied with a heart emoji.

Page’s latest tweet comes more than a year after the Oscar-nominated performer came forward as transgender in real life and announced, in a powerful statement, that his pronouns are he/they.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page said in December 2020. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.”

Since then, Page has used their platform to raise awareness about issues facing the trans community and disseminate resources to help trans youth. The “Inception” star has also been vocal about his personal journey with gender identity in high-profile interviews with Vanity Fair, Time and Oprah Winfrey.

On Sunday, Page reunited with their “Juno” co-stars Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons at the Academy Awards nearly 15 years after that film was released in theaters. In 2008, Page received an Oscar nomination for his leading performance in the cult classic comedy.

“‘Juno’ had me hooked from the very first page, and it was completely infused with [screenwriter] Diablo Cody’s distinctive voice. It was unlike anything I’d ever read before,” Page said before presenting the award for original screenplay to Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast.”

Up next, Page is set to star in the highly anticipated third season of “The Umbrella Academy,” which arrives June 22 on Netflix. Created by Steve Blackman and based on the comic book series of the same name, “The Umbrella Academy” also stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Jordan Claire Robbins.