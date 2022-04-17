Lizzo shuts down internet rumors on ‘SNL’: ‘I have no idea where that one started’

Despite what her hit single “Rumors” says, “Saturday Night Live” host and musical guest Lizzo had a message this weekend for viewers: All the rumors swirling around about her personal life aren’t true.

“I do want to address some rumors,” the singer and rapper said during her opening monologue. “I’ve heard a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones.”

“I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby,” she said. “I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.’ It’s called manifesting!’”

While pulling double duty on this week’s installment of the sketch comedy series, the Grammy winner acted, sang, rapped, twerked and played the flute. She also had some encouraging words for members of the audience, including her mom — who helped introduce her as musical guest later in the show.

“When I got the call to host ‘SNL,’ I was pretty nervous, and I know that’s shocking, because I’m the one who said, ‘I just took a DNA test. Turns out I’m 100%’ — you know the song,” she continued. “Well to be completely honest, I’m really like 50% that b—, 10% boss b— and 40% flute-playing band nerd b—.”

“At every show, I tell my audience the same thing, and I’ll tell y’all too: I love you,” she said. “You are beautiful, and you can do anything. I’m living proof of that. I used to live in my car, and now I’m up here hosting ‘Saturday Night Live.’”

Advertisement

Here are some more highlights from Saturday’s show. (Warning: Some of the videos below contain profanity.)

Bowen Yang wishes viewers a happy — and freaky — Easter

Cast member Bowen Yang led an Easter-themed cold open as the one and only Easter Bunny, with some help from Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), New York Mayor Eric Adams (Chris Redd), Elon Musk (Mikey Day), Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman), Jared Leto (Kyle Mooney) and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson).

“Hello, everyone! It’s really me, the Easter Bunny,” Yang said in a chipper tone.

“Either that, or you’re at Coachella and the shrooms are kicking in. ... It is Easter — a.k.a. warm Halloween — and I may not be the most A-list holiday character, but I am the freakiest: man-sized bunny with no backstory. Who is he?”

Lizzo shows off her fluting and twerking skills

During one musical sketch, cast member Mikey Day played a stuffy conductor of a symphony orchestra in need of a flutist. Lucky for him, renowned flutist — and twerk-ist — Beverly Gags (Lizzo) was right around the corner.

“The truth is, the only way I can play the flute is if I’m twerking,” Lizzo’s character told the pretentious conductor.

“Two years ago, I couldn’t play any instruments. Then one day last summer, the ice cream truck pulled up, and I heard that jingle. That beat had my body moving in ways that made me feel powerful — like I could do anything, even play the flute. And the rest is history.”

A studio session with the Black Eyed Peas

In a throwback to 2008, “SNL” reimagined how a recording studio session of the Black Eyed Peas hit “Boom Boom Pow” might have played out.

Yang, Strong, Redd and Kenan Thompson starred in the sketch as members of the Black Eyed Peas — but it was Lizzo who stole the show as a music producer covering Fergie’s famous rap verse from the song.

Lizzo brings down the house with ‘About Damn Time’ and ‘Special’

“Ladies and gentlemen, me!” Lizzo announced before taking the stage for an upbeat and colorful performance of her latest single, “About Damn Time.”

Later, she slowed things down for a heartfelt, powerful rendition of her self-love anthem “Special.”

“In case nobody told you today, you’re special / In case nobody made you believe, you’re special,” she belted while rocking a hot-pink dress with a billowing train.

“Well, I’ll always tell you the same, you’re special / I’m so glad that you’re still with us / Broken, but damn, you’re still perfect.”

Lizzo dethrones Thompson as ‘Mayor of Gametown’

Another “SNL” episode, another game show sketch hosted by Thompson — but this time it was the contestants that gave the program’s longtime “Mayor of Gametown” a run for his money.

“OK, so they give you a little suit and some blue cards and now you’re the Mayor of Gametown?” said Lizzo, playing a contestant who challenged Thompson.

“I’m the new mayor, and the first thing I’m doing is putting us in a better hotel with an espresso machine.”