Fred Savage fired from ‘Wonder Years’ after investigation into inappropriate conduct

“The Wonder Years” executive producer, director and former star Fred Savage has been fired from the series reboot following an investigation into misconduct.

A spokesperson for 20th Television confirmed to The Times on Friday that Savage, who starred as Kevin Arnold the original series, had been terminated from his roles on the show. The news was originally reported by Deadline.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” read the statement from the production studio. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years.’”

Premiering in September, the ABC comedy series is a reboot focused on the Williamses, a Black family living in 1960s Montgomery, Ala. The series, developed by Saladin K. Patterson, is inspired by the original sitcom starring Savage that aired from 1988 to 1993.

Savage was among the executive producers of the reboot. He directed eight episodes, including the pilot.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Savage cooperated with the investigation, which looked into three separate allegations.

This is not the first time Savage has been accused of misconduct. In 1993, he and co-star Jason Harvey, then 16 and 18, respectively, were accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by a “Wonder Years” costume designer. Savage denied the claims and the lawsuit was reportedly settled out of court.

Advertisement

Savage was also accused of on-set harassment and assault in a 2018 lawsuit by a costume designer on his series “The Grinder.” Savage also denied these claims, and the suit was eventually dismissed and reportedly settled out of court.