‘Abbott Elementary’ cast is ‘sick’ and ‘heartbroken’ after Texas school shooting

The cast of “Abbott Elementary” is “sick,” “tired,” “angry” and “heartbroken” after an elementary-school shooting left two teachers and 19 children dead Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who play elementary-school teachers on the hit ABC sitcom, sounded off on social media after a gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School.

“Every time this happens I watch the conversation move toward the why,” tweeted Brunson, the creator of “Abbott Elementary” who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues.

“Mental health, race, class, domestic dispute etc. I kind of can’t stand that because all it does is protect the only constant in each case: a gun.”

Ralph, who portrays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, wondered, “Where is the love for Americas children” and “why do we not care about” gun violence?

Advertisement

“Now I lay me down to sleep and all I can think about is the families who lost a child today in another senseless act of gun violence,” Ralph tweeted. “When will enough be ENOUGH?!?!”

After the first victim in the Uvalde shooting was identified as fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, Walter hailed educators as “heroes.” The tragedy in Texas marks the deadliest school shooting in the United States since a gunman killed 20 first-grade students, four teachers, a principal and a school psychologist at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut nearly 10 years ago.

“Dear [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer],” tweeted Walter, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti on “Abbott Elementary.”

“Bring a STRICT #GUNCONTROL Bill to a floor vote THIS WEEK. THIS WEEK. Let’s see who votes it down this week. Do it.”

Condemning “the love affair America has with guns,” Brunson shared data supporting violence-prevention programs, urged voters to “demand more from the people you elected to change laws” and encouraged people to “consider supporting local gun violence prevention groups.”

“I read about gun violence often. My city and family have been affected by it,” tweeted Brunson, who grew up in Philadelphia where “Abbott Elementary” is set.

“Gun violence is a constant, day after day problem. Mass shootings are only part of it. Stop saying nothing can be done.”

every time this happens I watch the conversation move toward the why. Mental health, race, class, domestic dispute etc. I kind of can’t stand that because all it does is protect the only constant in each case: a gun. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 24, 2022

The “Abbott Elementary” ensemble are among many entertainment luminaries who have commented publicly on the Uvalde shooting and advocated for stricter gun legislation. Other public figures include Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Simu Liu, Rachel Zegler, Amanda Gorman, Mario Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde.

In response to a Florida teacher who suggested “Abbott Elementary” and ABC release a public-service announcement about gun violence, Brunson wrote, “Respectfully, Abbott Elementary the tv show is not a politician. Politicians are. They need to do something about it.”

See more remarks from the “Abbott Elementary” actors below.

Where is the love for Americas children?!?! Why do we not care about #GunViolence ?? — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) May 24, 2022

Now I lay me down to sleep and all I can think about is the families who lost a child today in another senseless act of gun violence! When will enough be ENOUGH?!?! — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) May 24, 2022

Politicize?!?! Can we Humanize?!?! Where is our united humanity?? https://t.co/UBVVapbdK5 — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) May 25, 2022

are they just going to go visit this school, too? and the next shooting site? aren't they embarrassed of doing nothing preventative at all? — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 24, 2022

Sick to my stomach tonight over the love affair America has with guns — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 25, 2022

If you vote, demand more from the people you elected to change laws. And everyone should consider supporting local gun violence prevention groups. They work and help keep people alive. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 25, 2022

I’m heartbroken. Again.

They didn’t even report it on MSNBC. Sticking with their pre-planned GA election coverage.

Too commonplace to be breaking news?Shameful. — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) May 24, 2022

Respectfully, Abbott Elementary the tv show is not a politician. Politicians are. They need to do something about it. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 24, 2022

YOU said prohibition.



I said GUN CONTROL.



Background Checks.

Training.

Licensing.

No gun sales to 18 year olds! Oh and I also wanna know if they’re on Rx that have black box warnings re homicidal ideation.

Ridiculous. — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) May 25, 2022

Dear @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer



Bring a STRICT #GUNCONTROL Bill to a floor vote THIS WEEK.



THIS WEEK.



Let’s see who votes it down this week.



Do it. — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) May 24, 2022