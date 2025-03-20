Quinta Brunson files to divorce husband Kevin Anik after three years of marriage
“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson and her husband, Kevin Anik, are going their separate ways.
Brunson is seeking to end her marriage with Anik after three years, according to a petition for divorce she filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The 35-year-old Emmy-winning comedian and Anik, 34, married in October 2021 and do not share any children.
Brunson cited “irreconcilable differences” in her petition, which did not specify when the couple separated. The filing said the estranged spouses had entered a postnuptual agreement regarding the division of their assets but did not disclose those terms.
The TV star, who first gained popularity in the 2010s with her social media videos and her work with Buzzfeed, dated Anik for several years before their engagement 2020. “More good news,” Brunson said on Instagram in July 2020 as she showed off her engagement ring. For the most part, Brunson and Anik’s relationship was private — save for the occasional red carpet appearance and awards speech.
When Brunson won multiple honors at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 for her ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary,” her husband was among the people she thanked. While accepting the Emmy for writing for a comedy series, Brunson dubbed her husband “the most supportive man I’ve ever known.”
A legal representative for Brunson did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment. Anik also did not immediately respond to The Times on Thursday.
Times archivist James Kim and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
