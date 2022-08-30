Viewers stream Netflix’s ‘Echoes,’ tune in to ‘60 Minutes’

The limited series “Echoes” was last week’s most popular program on Netflix, with viewers spending 68.49 million hours watching the mystery thriller’s seven episodes between Aug. 22 and Sunday, their first full week of release, according to figures released Tuesday by the streaming service.

Viewership was up 167.2% from the 25.63 million hours watched the previous week, when the limited series was available for three days and was Netflix’s 10th most streamed program.

“Me Time” was Netflix’s most streamed movie, with viewers spending 59.23 million hours watching the Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg comedy in its first three days of release.

“60 Minutes” drew its second-largest audience of the summer, 6.427 million viewers, to be the highest-rated prime-time broadcast or cable program for the third time this summer and first since the week of July 4-10, according to live-plus-same-day figures released Tuesday by Nielsen. The CBS newsmagazine’s largest audience of the summer was 6.748 million viewers on June 5.

“60 Minutes” benefited from following the Detroit Lions-Pittsburgh Steelers NFL preseason game. The 40-minute runover of Pittsburgh’s 19-9 victory into prime time in the Eastern and Central time zones, where the bulk of the nation’s population lives, averaged 7.53 million viewers. The runover is not considered a separate program but is included in the weekly average.

The Tuesday episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” averaged 6.326 million viewers to finish second after four consecutive first-place finishes. The Wednesday results show was third, averaging 5.548 million viewers, the week’s only other prime-time program to top 5 million viewers.

CBS had five of the 11 top-rated programs to finish first in the network race for the second consecutive week, averaging 2.88 million. NBC was second, averaging 2.58 million, and ABC was third, averaging 2.43 million.

Fox averaged 1.46 million viewers and The CW averaged 380,000.

“Celebrity Family Feud” was ABC’s ratings leader for the ninth time in nine weeks, averaging 4.562 million viewers, fourth for the second consecutive week and the third time in four weeks. Sunday’s first match featured teams led by professional wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz; retired Dodgers pitching star Orel Hershiser and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner led the teams for the second game.

On Fox, “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happed to Richard Simmons” topped its ratings and finished 39th for the week, averaging 2.352 million viewers.

The CW’s biggest draw was Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, which averaged 581,000 viewers, 169th among broadcast programs. Its overall ranking was not available.

The top 20 prime-time programs consisted of “60 Minutes”; two episodes of “America’s Got Talent”; three ABC game shows — “Celebrity Family Feud,” “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “Press Your Luck”; the NBC game show “Password”; the ABC alternative series “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “The Bachelorette”; three episodes of the CBS alternative series “Big Brother”; reruns of CBS’ “FBI,” “Young Sheldon,” “The Neighborhood” and “FBI: International”; and four editions of the Fox News Channel political talk show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

For the second consecutive week, Fox News Channel had each of the eight biggest audiences for prime-time cable programs and 10 of the top 11 to win the cable network prime-time race for the 12th consecutive week, averaging 2.176 million viewers.

MSNBC was second, averaging 1.274 million viewers, and ESPN third, averaging 1.04 million.

The Aug. 22 edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the top-ranked prime-time cable program, averaging 3.373 million viewers, 12th overall.

The cable top 20 consisted of 13 Fox News Channel weeknight political talk shows — five broadcasts of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and four each of “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle” — and its Sunday political talk show, “Life, Liberty & Levin”; the Aug. 15 editions of the MSNBC news and opinion programs “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell”; ESPN’s coverage of the Atlanta Falcons-New York Jets game; the HBO fantasy drama “House of the Dragon”; and the 8-9 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. segments of USA Network’s professional wrestling program “WWE Raw.”