Ginuwine ‘okay’ after passing out while filming ‘Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars’

Ginuwine lost consciousness while attempting to hold his breath underwater for the CW‘s show “Magic With the Stars,” The Times has confirmed.

The Daily Mail shared a video Wednesday of the R&B singer, whose real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, submerged in a Houdini-esque tank of water onstage in Las Vegas. After holding his breath in the glass cube, Ginuwine started struggling, then surrounding crew members worked quickly to remove him from the tank.

Ginuwine assured the crew members he was fine, but was seemingly unconscious when he was carried out of the chamber and laid on the stage floor. Paramedics arrived on the scene to check the “Pony” singer.

“Ginuwine is okay and he made a full recovery,” a representative for the musician said to The Times on Thursday. “He was conquering a fear. Fortunately everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.”

The CW did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Thursday.

The trick was part of the CW’s upcoming series “Magic With the Stars,” in which celebrities “compete to create stunning magic performances” of famed magician Angel’s illusions and magic tricks. Ginuwine is a contestant along with Corbin Bleu, Miles Brown, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Flavor Flav, Frankie Muniz, Omarion and more.

Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton will judge the celebrities’ magic talent, while comedian Eddie Griffin serves as host. “Magic With the Stars” will premiere Oct. 22 on the CW.

Hours after news of his magic mishap spread, Ginuwine reassured fans that they don’t need to worry about him.

“That was a month ago, man. I guess the episode is probably about to air or whatever, but your boy’s good,” he said in a video on social media . “Superman, y’all already know that. I’m good, I’m good.”

In fact, the “Differences” singer is set to host an event in Gary, Ind., on Thursday.

“Nothing keeps me from my folks,” he captioned his latest Instagram post. “See y’all tonight Gary Indiana don’t y’all know I’m Superman!!!!!”

In the comments, fans seemed relieved. But one commenter shared a specific request.

“No mo magic please and thank you,” they wrote.