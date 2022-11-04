Advertisement
Television

Oprah Winfrey bails on old pal Dr. Oz and endorses John Fetterman in tight Senate race

A collage showing a woman wearing glasses on the left and a man on the right
Oprah Winfrey, left, has endorsed Mehmet Oz’s opponent in their Pennsylvania Senate race.
(Associated Press / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oprah Winfrey has thrown her support behind Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman instead of her former daytime TV colleague Mehmet Oz — a mainstream personality whom she helped make famous — in Pennsylvania’s super-tight Senate race.

“At the beginning of the midterm campaigns, I said it was up to citizens to vote for who would represent them. If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons,” Winfrey said Thursday during “A Virtual Voting Conversation,” an online forum she hosted with community leaders ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

The 68-year-old Emmy winner urged voters to consider “dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values that so many of us hold dear,” such as “inclusion, compassion and community.”

This combination of file photos shows Democratic Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, and Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 photos. (AP Photo)

According to Politico, which cited Winfrey’s unique clout among women, Black people and many other Americans, Fetterman’s team had been working on the Winfrey endorsement for months because they “knew how powerful a nod from” her would be.

“She is a leader on so many issues — fighting for our democracy, passing common-sense gun reform, and ensuring racial justice,” Fetterman said in response to the endorsement.

Fetterman supports the reproductive rights that were enshrined in Roe vs. Wade and raising the minimum wage. He also supports fracking, a politically fraught subject in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz arrive on stage to speak ahead of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The candidate, who suffered a stroke earlier this year that left him with difficulties speaking, appeared to underperform in his debate with Oz last week. But a line from Oz about abortion in which he said it “should be between women, doctors and local political leaders” appeared to undermine the TV doctor’s victory.

In December, Oz asked Winfrey to stay away from the Pennsylvania senate race because he didn’t want his friend to “get hurt.” In a statement to Politico, a spokesperson for the candidate said Thursday that Oz “loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics.”

Winfrey on Thursday also shared a number of other endorsements in state gubernatorial elections and key races that will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event in York, Pa., Oct. 8, 2022. An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Fetterman said Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 that her reporting should not be seen as commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

“That is not the only race that matters,” Winfrey said. “If I was in North Carolina ... sister [Cheri] Beasley there, and if I was in Florida, I’d be supporting Val Demings. If I was in Wisconsin, it would be Mandela Barnes, in Nevada it would be Catherine Cortez Masto. And in Texas, Beto O’Rourke, and Raphael Warnock and the incredible Stacey Abrams, of course, in Georgia.

“So there are clear choices out there and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values — this is what we’re talking about — the values that we hold dear, the values of inclusion, the values of compassion and community that so many of us share,” she continued.

Oprah Winfrey in a beige suit before a deep blue backdrop

Oz, best known as TV personality Dr. Oz, made a name for himself as a frequent guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the early 2000s. The celebrity doctor went on to host his own talk series, “The Dr. Oz Show,” which ran in syndication from 2009 until last January, ending shortly after he announced his political ambitions late last year.

“The Dr. Oz Show” was promptly pulled from several media markets — specifically those that reach Pennsylvania TV households — after the heart surgeon announced his intention to run for the state’s open Senate seat as a Republican, in hopes of replacing retiring Sen. Pat Toomey.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

