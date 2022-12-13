‘Minx’ got the ax, but actor says show will finish Season 2 despite HBO Max cancellation

Actor Jake Johnson is not giving up on “Minx” after HBO Max unexpectedly reversed its decision to renew the comedy for a second season.

On Tuesday, the “New Girl” alum reacted to HBO Max’s cancellation on Instagram. He posted a pic of him and co-star Ophelia Lovibond on set, with a caption that had some relatively good Season 2 news for “Minx” fans.

“We’re still finishing the season. So thankfully they didn’t halt production,” he wrote Tuesday. “We’re about a week away from being finished shooting.”

In addition to rescinding its commitment to Season 2 of “Minx,” HBO Max removed the series’ debut season from its platform. Johnson added that he’s “hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home.”

Advertisement

“The question is where,” he added.

Lionsgate TV, which is the studio behind “Minx,” plans to shop the series elsewhere, Deadline reported.

From creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport, “Minx” debuted on HBO Max in March. The 1970s-set comedy stars Johnson as a low-rent publisher who teams up with a young feminist (Lovibond) to produce the first pornograhic magazine catering to women.

Hopeful that the “Minx” team will “have good news to share soon,” Johnson touted Season 2 as “truly impressive & worth watching.”

“I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes,” he said.

In her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Rapoport echoed Johnson’s optimism. She reposted fellow “Minx” creatives’ behind-the-scenes pics and shared some of her own. In another Instagram story, she channeled a beloved “Mean Girls” line to comment on the HBO Max situation.

“Get in loser, we’re going to a new streamer,” she captioned a repost of Lovibond’s story.

“Legendary,” “Sweet Life,” “Love Life” and “The Nevers” are the latest shows to get the chop on HBO and HBO Max as part of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost-cutting efforts.