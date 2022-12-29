T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig file for divorce amid Amy Robach ‘GMA’ scandal

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have filed for divorce nearly a month after paparazzi photos surfaced showing the former getting intimate with his “Good Morning America” co-host, Amy Robach.

On Wednesday, the broadcast journalist and the attorney officially petitioned for divorce in New York City after 12 years of marriage, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Holmes and Fiebig wed in 2010 and welcomed a daughter, Sabine, in 2013.

“GMA 3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors Holmes and Robach reportedly separated from their respective spouses in August. Reports vary on whether the separations occurred before or after the “GMA” colleagues started seeing each other.

In November, rumors of a workplace affair between Holmes and Robach began swirling after the Daily Mail published dozens of pictures of the newscasters engaging in PDA while frolicking about the city and state of New York. Initially, “GMA” broadcaster ABC took no action against the pair, who appeared on the morning show as usual immediately after the tabloid reports broke.

However, the network later decided to temporarily pull Robach and Holmes from the air while assessing how to handle the fallout from the purported cheating scandal. The co-hosts have remained absent from their morning program while ABC conducts an internal review of their behind-the-scenes romance.

Advertisement

Holmes and Robach have not been suspended. ABC has tapped rotating correspondents to guest host the third hour of “GMA” amid their ongoing hiatus.

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said earlier this month during an editorial call.

“These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC.”

Soon after their relationship came to light, Holmes and Robach deactivated their respective Instagram accounts, and they have not commented publicly on their off-camera situation. But screenshots of an old Instagram post from Holmes celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with Fiebig have gone viral in the wake of the cheating allegations.

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts she remained married to me the past 10 years,” he wrote at the time.

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses and opportunities to walk her fine a— out of the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Holmes did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment. Fiebig could not be reached for comment.

Times library director Cary Schneider contributed to this report.