Advertisement
Television

‘Good Day L.A.’ shakeup: ‘Extra’ correspondents Robert and Lahmers join anchor lineup

A split image of a bald man smiling in a suit and bowtie, left, and a woman with long brown hair smiling in an orange dress
“Extra” correspondents Melvin Robert, left, and Jennifer Lahmers are joining “Good Day L.A.”
(Phil McCarten / Invision / AP, left; Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

“Extra” correspondents Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers will soon take on some extra roles at KTTV Fox 11.

The TV station announced Tuesday that Robert and Lahmers will join its “Good Day L.A.” anchor lineup in February. Robert and Lahmers will continue their work as correspondents and weekend co-hosts for “Extra” after starting their new gigs.

The pair of broadcast journalists will helm “Good Day L.A.” from 6 to 9 a.m., joining co-anchors Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro (4 to 6 a.m.) and Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo (9 to 11 a.m.). Additionally, Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will deliver enterprise news coverage throughout the entire “Good Day L.A.” broadcast.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Michaela Pereira has joined Fox 11's morning show, "Good Day LA.," and is photographed in promotion of the show at Fox 11 studios in Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Pereira had previously spent nine years as co-host of KTLA's "Morning News," as well as a stint on CNN's morning show "New Day," and most recently, HLN's "MichaeLA."m (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Television

Popular ‘Good Day L.A.’ anchor Michaela Pereira exits newscast

In a memo to the newsroom Wednesday, Pereira said she is leaving for “new opportunities.” She is expected to announce the news on air Thursday.

Advertisement

“As we continue to enhance and grow our news product to meet the changing needs of our viewers, we are excited to enter this era with a group of versatile and engaging anchors,” said Steve Carlston, senior vice president of KTTV Fox 11, in a statement.

“Adding Jennifer and Melvin to our already strong team will further integrate us with our partners at EXTRA, sharing access to events and interviews, and tying together our morning and evening programming.”

A lifelong Californian who grew up in Inglewood and graduated from Loyola Marymount University, Robert previously worked for Spectrum News 1 as a co-anchor of “Your Morning” and host of “The SoCal Scene.” Prior to launching his TV journalism career, Robert spent 11 years working in education.

A man on a TV news set smiles as he gets hugs from two women colleagues

Television

Tony McEwing, anchor on ‘Good Day L.A.,’ announces retirement after 30 years

The exit of veteran Fox 11 anchor Tony McEwing comes five months after the departure of popular ‘Good Day L.A.’ anchor Michaela Pereira.

“I built my morning television dreams watching the iconic ‘Good Day LA’ broadcast,” Robert said in a statement.

“I am humbled to carry on its legacy and am committed to earning the trust of the audience. It’s an honor to serve a community that truly matters to me, filled with viewers who are my friends, family, and neighbors.”

Before landing a position at “Extra,” Lahmers served as a reporter and “Good Day Wake Up” co-host at WNYW Fox 5. She also worked as a broadcast journalist and print columnist in Tennessee and Connecticut after graduating from Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Michaela Pereira has joined Fox 11's morning show, "Good Day LA.," and is photographed in promotion of the show at Fox 11 studios in Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Pereira had previously spent nine years as co-host of KTLA's "Morning News," as well as a stint on CNN's morning show "New Day," and most recently, HLN's "MichaeLA."m (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Television

Michaela Pereira joined former rival ‘Good Day L.A.’ But don’t call her disloyal

Former “KTLA Morning News” anchor Michaela Pereira joins the revamped “Good Day L.A.” on Monday after stints at CNN and HLN.

“I am thrilled to return to morning news on FOX TV, with a network that has been my home for nearly a decade,” Lahmers said in a statement.

“I’ve had the privilege of being welcomed into viewers’ homes in the evenings and will show Californians why I should be a part of their morning routines, too.”

News of Robert and Lahmers’ new roles comes not long after “Good Day L.A.” said goodbye to two of its most popular anchors, Michaela Pereira and Tony McEwing. Pereira confirmed she was leaving the show to pursue other opportunities in August, while McEwing announced his retirement earlier this month.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement