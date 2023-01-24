‘Good Day L.A.’ shakeup: ‘Extra’ correspondents Robert and Lahmers join anchor lineup

“Extra” correspondents Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers will soon take on some extra roles at KTTV Fox 11.

The TV station announced Tuesday that Robert and Lahmers will join its “Good Day L.A.” anchor lineup in February. Robert and Lahmers will continue their work as correspondents and weekend co-hosts for “Extra” after starting their new gigs.

The pair of broadcast journalists will helm “Good Day L.A.” from 6 to 9 a.m., joining co-anchors Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro (4 to 6 a.m.) and Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo (9 to 11 a.m.). Additionally, Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will deliver enterprise news coverage throughout the entire “Good Day L.A.” broadcast.

“As we continue to enhance and grow our news product to meet the changing needs of our viewers, we are excited to enter this era with a group of versatile and engaging anchors,” said Steve Carlston, senior vice president of KTTV Fox 11, in a statement.

“Adding Jennifer and Melvin to our already strong team will further integrate us with our partners at EXTRA, sharing access to events and interviews, and tying together our morning and evening programming.”

A lifelong Californian who grew up in Inglewood and graduated from Loyola Marymount University, Robert previously worked for Spectrum News 1 as a co-anchor of “Your Morning” and host of “The SoCal Scene.” Prior to launching his TV journalism career, Robert spent 11 years working in education.

“I built my morning television dreams watching the iconic ‘Good Day LA’ broadcast,” Robert said in a statement.

“I am humbled to carry on its legacy and am committed to earning the trust of the audience. It’s an honor to serve a community that truly matters to me, filled with viewers who are my friends, family, and neighbors.”

Before landing a position at “Extra,” Lahmers served as a reporter and “Good Day Wake Up” co-host at WNYW Fox 5. She also worked as a broadcast journalist and print columnist in Tennessee and Connecticut after graduating from Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

“I am thrilled to return to morning news on FOX TV, with a network that has been my home for nearly a decade,” Lahmers said in a statement.

“I’ve had the privilege of being welcomed into viewers’ homes in the evenings and will show Californians why I should be a part of their morning routines, too.”

News of Robert and Lahmers’ new roles comes not long after “Good Day L.A.” said goodbye to two of its most popular anchors, Michaela Pereira and Tony McEwing. Pereira confirmed she was leaving the show to pursue other opportunities in August, while McEwing announced his retirement earlier this month.