Jeremy Renner is out of the hospital and watching himself on TV at home with family

Weeks after Jeremy Renner landed in the hospital after a snow-plowing accident, the “Hawkeye” star said he’s enjoying time with his loved ones.

Renner took to Twitter Monday night to support his Paramount+ series, “Mayor of Kingstown,” and its second season. In the drama, he stars as Mike McClusky.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he tweeted.

On Jan. 1, Renner was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after he was run over by his own snowplow on Mt. Rose Highway in Nevada. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal that the Marvel actor “was helping someone stranded in the snow” when the accident occurred. Renner underwent two surgeries for “extensive” injuries.

Amid news of his hospitalization, the “Hurt Locker” actor received an outpouring of support from fans and his fellow Marvel actors, including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi.

On Jan. 3, Jenner posted a photo from his hospital bed to his social media pages.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner said on Instagram. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

A week later, Kym Renner, the actor’s sister, told People about her brother’s progress.

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” Kym Renner said last week. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”