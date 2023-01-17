Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Jeremy Renner is out of the hospital and watching himself on TV at home with family

Jeremy Renner in a sweater and white collared shirt posing at a red carpet event
Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of “Hawkeye” on Nov. 17, 2021 in Los Angeles.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Weeks after Jeremy Renner landed in the hospital after a snow-plowing accident, the “Hawkeye” star said he’s enjoying time with his loved ones.

Renner took to Twitter Monday night to support his Paramount+ series, “Mayor of Kingstown,” and its second season. In the drama, he stars as Mike McClusky.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he tweeted.

A man with short brown hair in a black tuxedo smiling among a crowd of people on a purple carpet

Entertainment & Arts

Jeremy Renner was ‘completely crushed’ by snowplow, according to 911 call log

Jeremy Renner shared a video from the ICU shortly after 911 call records detailed some of the injuries he suffered in a recent snowplow accident.

Advertisement

On Jan. 1, Renner was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after he was run over by his own snowplow on Mt. Rose Highway in Nevada. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal that the Marvel actor “was helping someone stranded in the snow” when the accident occurred. Renner underwent two surgeries for “extensive” injuries.

Amid news of his hospitalization, the “Hurt Locker” actor received an outpouring of support from fans and his fellow Marvel actors, including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi.

A man with short brown hair smiling in a black suit and tie

Entertainment & Arts

Jeremy Renner was ‘helping someone stranded in the snow’ before snowplow accident

The mayor of Reno has shared new details about what preceded Jeremy Renner’s serious New Year’s Day snowplow accident in the Lake Tahoe area.

On Jan. 3, Jenner posted a photo from his hospital bed to his social media pages.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner said on Instagram. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

A week later, Kym Renner, the actor’s sister, told People about her brother’s progress.

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” Kym Renner said last week. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Entertainment & ArtsMovies
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement