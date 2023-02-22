Advertisement
Television

Reba McEntire joins ‘The Voice’ as the ‘Mega Mentor’ for Blake Shelton’s final season

A red-haired woman in a blue velvet dress smiles upon arrival at a music event
Reba McEntire, seen at the 56th CMA Awards in Nashville last November, is returning to “The Voice.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Reba McEntire is bringing her decades of music savvy back to “The Voice.”

The NBC singing competition announced Wednesday that the “Reba” star and “I’m a Survivor” singer will serve as the “Mega Mentor” on Season 23. The multi-hyphenate will join new “Voice” coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan , and returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

According to a press release, McEntire will help the coaches mentor singers who make it to the later stage of the competition.

Previous Mega Mentors on “The Voice” have included Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Usher.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee will return to “The Voice” stage more than a decade after first appearing as an adviser in the inaugural 2011 season. Fellow Season 1 advisers were Monica, Sia and Adam Blackstone.

NBC’s announcement comes after Shelton shared in October that he’ll depart the series after Season 23. Shelton, the show’s longest-serving coach, has been with the competition series since 2011.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after next season,” he said on Instagram. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

“The Voice” Season 23 premieres at 8 p.m. March 6 on NBC.

TelevisionMusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

