Reba McEntire joins ‘The Voice’ as the ‘Mega Mentor’ for Blake Shelton’s final season

Reba McEntire is bringing her decades of music savvy back to “The Voice.”

The NBC singing competition announced Wednesday that the “Reba” star and “I’m a Survivor” singer will serve as the “Mega Mentor” on Season 23. The multi-hyphenate will join new “Voice” coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan , and returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

According to a press release, McEntire will help the coaches mentor singers who make it to the later stage of the competition.

Previous Mega Mentors on “The Voice” have included Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Usher.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee will return to “The Voice” stage more than a decade after first appearing as an adviser in the inaugural 2011 season. Fellow Season 1 advisers were Monica, Sia and Adam Blackstone.

NBC’s announcement comes after Shelton shared in October that he’ll depart the series after Season 23. Shelton, the show’s longest-serving coach, has been with the competition series since 2011.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after next season,” he said on Instagram. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

“The Voice” Season 23 premieres at 8 p.m. March 6 on NBC.