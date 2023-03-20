Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run half-marathon together after ‘GMA’ scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may no longer be hosting “GMA3” together, but they are definitely still running together — based on photo evidence of the pair participating in the New York City half-marathon over the weekend.

On Sunday, Page Six published a handful of images of Holmes and Robach jogging side by side through the streets of New York during the race earlier that day. The paparazzi photos were taken fewer than two months after the former ABC News correspondents departed the network amid a purported cheating scandal.

Prior to leaving their positions as co-anchors of “GMA3: What You Need To Know,” Holmes and Robach were known to share a love of fitness and even documented their journey training for the 2022 New York City Marathon for viewers.

“NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone!” Robach captioned Instagram photos of her and Holmes at the 2022 marathon in November.

“I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together ... Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on... there’s no greater city in the world!!”

That all happened before Holmes and Robach were photographed getting intimate in public and accused of cheating on their respective spouses with each other. Holmes has since deactivated his Instagram account, while Robach hasn’t posted on the platform since November.

Though tabloid reports disagree on whether Holmes and Robach started dating before or after they separated from their partners, both have gotten divorces since the “Good Morning America” drama unfolded.

At first, ABC did not take disciplinary action against the couple, who appeared on the show together the day the scandal broke. Eventually, however, they were removed from the air while the network conducted an internal review.

“While that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said on a December call with her staff.

“I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. ... We can’t operate with gossip and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

In January, a spokesperson for ABC News confirmed that Holmes and Robach had been let go.

“After several conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the rep said in a statement.

“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”