‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ judges and cast revealed and ready to take over

Drag queens are ready to rule the world in the first-ever “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.”

Twelve drag queens from around the world will compete for the title of “Queen of the Motherf–ing World,” a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and the grand prize of $200,000.

“I expect to arrive and represent Mexico in other countries,” said Gala Varo in an Instagram post. “Global All-Stars is a really huge step in my career and I’m really proud of myself to be here.”

Guest judges for the first iteration of the program were announced Thursday. Among the list joining resident judge Michelle Visage and director-choreographer Jamal Sims are Brazilian model Adriana Lima, Colombian pageant queen Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Mexican singer Danna (formerly known as Danna Paola), and many more.

Two queens from Latin America are set to compete in this series.

Representing Mexico is the dangerous dame Gala Varo, runner-up from the first season of “Drag Race Mexico.” She comes to the runway with more than 15 years of drag experience and hails from Morelia,Michoacán.

Representing Brazil is the haute couture Miranda Lebrão, fourth runner-up in the first season of “Drag Race Brasil.” From Rio de Janeiro, the transformist has been doing drag for more than 10 years.