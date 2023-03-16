‘What doesn’t kill me better run’: Ariana fires back on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ drama

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix has broken her silence about the cheating scandal upending her personal life and the Bravo reality series, revealing that she has been “devastated and broken” by “the betrayal” that ended her longtime relationship to co-star Tom Sandoval.

After the so-called “Scandoval” affair exploded earlier this month, Madix, who has been linked to Sandoval for nearly nine years, remained relatively quiet about the drama that has enveloped her co-stars and gripped the internet.

“hi. where to begin?” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a portrait of herself smiling in a color-blocked maxi-dress. Yes, smiling.

Where to begin, indeed: People reported that Madix discovered Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with their co-star and friend Raquel Leviss earlier this month. She learned of the alleged infidelity after finding a recording of a FaceTime call and “inappropriate” messages between them on Sandoval’s phone. Days after the revelation, Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, who reportedly still live together, called it quits on their closely watched relationship.

Sandoval, the co-owner of TomTom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood and Schwhartz & Sandy’s in L.A., issued a series of public apologies after his places of business were review-bombed. Leviss promptly followed suit. Sandoval and Leviss expressed their regret to Madix and their fans, characterizing their mistakes as “reckless decisions” or an “addiction to being and feeling loved,” respectively. Meanwhile, the “Vanderpump Rules” cameras have continued to roll on Season 10 of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spinoff, which is currently airing on Bravo. (In Wednesday’s episode, Madix encouraged Leviss to live her best single life, apparently laying the foundation for explosive installments to come.)

Madix addressed the melodrama with grace — and some pointed barbs — focusing more on the support she has received throughout the ordeal.

“i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned her Instagram post. “when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.

“to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels,” she said.

Madix concluded by saying that she’s lucky to have “the best support system in the world” hopes she can “repay every single person” for the love they have shown her.

“what doesn’t kill me better run,” she added.

People reported “everyone [was] rallying” around Madix following the bombshell revelations about Sandoval and Leviss: “Ariana has not been alone at all since this happened,” a source told the mag. “She’s had a ton of support around her. All of the girls in their friend group are taking turns visiting her around the clock at her house.”

The reality star received another outpouring of support in the comments section of her post, with co-star and best friend Scheana Shay writing: “THERE SHE IS!!!!” along with a series of fire emojis. Shay is yet another player in the continuing fallout and her alleged involvement resulted in Leviss filing for a restraining order against her last week, signaling legal ramifications that could call into question how a planned “Vanderpump Rules” reunion episode would take place.

Leviss accused Shay of punching and injuring her, leaving apparent bruising on her face. But an attorney for Shay has denied those allegations.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her,” attorney Neama Rahmani said in a statement to The Times. “Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”