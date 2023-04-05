Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting ... a new Hulu special?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s multiple weddings will take the spotlight in an upcoming Hulu special.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the next step in their relationship: starring in a new special for Hulu.

On Tuesday the streaming platform announced “‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis.” In the special, the “Kardashians” star and the Blink-182 rocker will relive their various nuptials, including the lavish May 2022 ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” Kardashian says in the trailer.

Advertisement

Months after their October 2021 engagement, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 47, first tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel in April 2022.

In May they made their marriage legal with a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara. A week later came the big one in Portofino.

Kardashian, Barker and their loved ones descended on the Italian coast. The couple said their “I do’s” in front of friends and family — including Kourtney’s “Kardashians” co-stars Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The upcoming Hulu special will provide an “inside look at the wedding of the year,” including how the ceremony’s gothic-glam feel came together with help from designer Domenico Dolce (half of luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana).

“Our wedding felt like time didn’t exist and it just felt perfect,” the bride tells Barker in the trailer.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, she reflected on the one-year anniversary of her Vegas wedding to Barker.

“It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together,” she wrote.

“‘Til Death Do Us Part” premieres April 13 on Hulu, a month before “The Kardashians” returns to the stream for Season 3 in May.