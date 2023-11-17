Birth certificate delivers details on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new baby

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together, a boy named Rocky Thirteen Barker, on Nov. 1 after a public infertility journey.

It’s official: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s first child together was born Nov. 1 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the tot’s birth certificate, obtained by the Blast.

While the birth certificate confirms the baby’s name, Rocky Thirteen Barker, his parents have yet to share any photos of their newborn. Even so, a source told ET that they “feel complete after the birth of their son” and “can’t stop smiling and expressing gratitude for their blessing.”

The source added that the two have been “surrounded by love and their families have been there to support them where needed,” and right now they’re “trying to enjoy this time, because they know it goes by fast.”

Kardashian announced her pregnancy with a picture-perfect — and some suspect staged — stunt at Blink-182’s June 16 concert in Los Angeles.

From the audience, the reality TV star and Poosh founder showed off her baby bump and held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant” — a callback to the music video for Blink-182’s “All the Small Things,” in which a fan holds up a nearly identical sign as the band performs in front of a crowd.

A week after the pregnancy reveal, the couple also announced they were expecting a baby boy, whose name Barker previously revealed on an October episode of the “One Life One Chance” podcast and then explained further during an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk series.

Alongside his daughter Alabama, who expressed her distaste for the name, Barker said that Rocky Thirteen derives inspiration from Rocky George, who played guitar for thrash metal band Suicidal Tendencies, and the drummer’s belief that “13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

And a lucky one at that.

In addition to undergoing a slew of infertility treatments prior to getting pregnant naturally in February, Kardashian also underwent an “urgent fetal surgery” in early September.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote in a Sept. 6 Instagram post about the health scare. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

Despite the complications Kardashian endured, a source told ET that she and the baby were both completely healthy.

“They’re feeling extremely fortunate,” the source said. “They recognize that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy and healthy.”

In addition to Rocky Thirteen, Kardashian and Barker — who wed in May 2022 — are parents to children from their previous relationships.

Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with former partner Scott Disick, with whom she amicably co-parents. Barker shares two children, Alabama, 17, and Landon, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and also helped raise Moakler’s 24-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.