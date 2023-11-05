Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly welcomed their first child together

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly welcomed their first child together this weekend, according to People. The child’s name, date of birth and place of birth have not been released.

The reality television star and the Blink-182 drummer announced that they were expecting a child during a Blink-182 show at BMO Stadium in June. In the audience of that performance, Kardashian showed off her baby bump and held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” while Barker was onstage.

The stunt was a callback to the music video for Blink-182’s “All the Small Things,” during which a woman holds up a poster identical to Kardashian’s.

Advertisement

The couple documented their fertility struggles on “The Kardashians,” filming egg retrievals and a no sex-alcohol-caffeine-sugar Panchakarma cleanse. Eventually, Kardashian tired of the effect the hormones were having on her body and paused IVF. She got pregnant naturally in February.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, wed in May 2022 after dating for more than a year. They each have children from previous relationships: Kardashian shares two sons, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and a daughter, Penelope, 10, with Scott Disick; while Barker shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Shanna Moakler.

In September, Kardashian, revealed she was on the mend days after undergoing “urgent fetal surgery.”

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” Kardashian said of the situation, while assuring people that her baby was safe. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Blink-182 announced that it was postponing Ireland tour dates set for September because of the “urgent family matter” involving Barker and Kardashian.

Times staff writers Christi Carras and Amy Kaufman contributed to his report.