Steph Curry aims to make a splash on TV with NBC mockumentary ‘Mr. Throwback’

Stephen Curry will star in and produce an upcoming NBC comedy series about a struggling sports memorabilia dealer, according to reports.

In “Mr. Throwback,” which is described as a mockumentary, actor-comedian Adam Pally will play the troubled dealer. He looks to rebound by joining forces with a teammate from his sixth-grade basketball team, played by the Golden State Warriors star, according to Deadline. Curry’s Unanimous Media will executive produce the show with Universal Television.

The show’s creator, David Caspe, was behind other comedy shows, such as Showtime’s “Black Monday,” NBC sitcoms “Kenan” and “Marry Me” and ABC’s Pally-starring “Happy Endings.”

“Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Curry told Deadline.

The two-time NBA MVP has worked in entertainment as a producer — for ABC’s sports competition show “Holey Moley” and the Apple+ docuseries “Underrated,” which is about Curry’s career. He also had an acting role, a brief scene during the third season of HBO series “Ballers,” which stars Dwayne Johnson, and he has voiced himself in “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.” Curry also appeared in an ad for Jordan Peele’s 2022 sci-fi thriller, “Nope.”

And Curry showed his comedic chops when he hosted the ESPY Awards in 2022, only the second NBA player to do so, after LeBron James hosted in 2007.

Curry’s new co-star, Pally, took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement of the new show, writing: “have been telling you for years that me, Caspe and ⁦@StephenCurry30 are best friends forever and now look what happened?!?!?!?!?!?!”

“Looks like the splash bro’s were triplets?!” Pally said in a separate post to Instagram, referring to Caspe and the show’s writing duo, brothers Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman. Curry and his Warriors teammate Klay Thompson are referred to as the Splash Brothers due to their record-setting ability to splash three-point shots.

Curry’s Warriors are days away from heading into the NBA playoffs, where they hope to defend their championship after defeating the Boston Celtics in 2022.