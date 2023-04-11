Advertisement
Television

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest mystery? A possible engagement to beau Jake Bongiovi

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi stand in front of a door.
Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and Jake Bongiovi hinted at an engagement on Tuesday.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged to beau Jake Bongiovi.

The “Stranger Things” star and Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, left fans to unpack the latest Brown-adjacent mystery when they hinted at their apparent affianced status Tuesday with a pair of Instagram posts showing Brown wearing an engagement ring.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” the 19-year-old star wrote, quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover” title track and sharing an elated portrait.

Bongiovi, 20, posted a few snaps too, captioning their beachside pictorial “Forever” with the same white heart emoji that Brown used. The sweet display prompted their followers to immediately flood their comments sections with congratulatory messages and well wishes.

Representatives for Brown and Bongiovi did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The British star, who shot to fame playing telekinetic teen Eleven in Netflix’s sci-fi series “Stranger Things,” revealed during Wired’s “Web’s Most Searched Questions” series that she met Bongiovi through social media, reportedly in 2021. Then they sparked relationship rumors that June after Bongiovi posted a selfie with Brown that he captioned “bff.”

They made their relationship Instagram-official that November when the Florence by Mills makeup line creator shared a photo kissing her man aboard the London Eye. Last year, they walked several red-carpet events together, including the BAFTAs in March, the “Stranger Things 4” premiere in May and the October premiere of her Netflix movie “Enola Holmes 2.”

Earlier this year, the aspiring novelist and Purdue student referred to Bongiovi as her “partner for life.”

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

