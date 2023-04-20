Henry Winkler had advice for Kelly Clarkson’s dyslexic child. It brought her to tears

Kelly Clarkson‘s famously hazel eyes welled with tears this week as Henry Winkler offered words of encouragement to her dyslexic child.

Winkler, who is also dyslexic, came on Clarkson’s daytime talk show Wednesday to promote the fourth season of “Barry,” his latest children’s book and his forthcoming autobiography. When Clarkson told Winkler that he is among the successful, dyslexic figures who inspire her second-grade daughter, the actor and author turned to face the camera.

“River,” he said, addressing Clarkson’s daughter by name. “How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are.”

As the studio audience erupted in applause, the former “American Idol” winner pouted her lips, grabbed a tissue and wiped her eyes.

“We’re fine. It’s fine,” she said, laughing. “My makeup artist is gonna kill me. It’s so nice!”

“You look good!” Winkler reassured her. “Nothing is dripping.”

While living with dyslexia, Winkler has penned 38 books with Lin Oliver, his creative partner and co-founder of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Their latest series, “Beaver McBeaver,” centers on a duckling who was adopted by a beaver and dreams of becoming a detective.

“I told my daughter that you’ve written like 40 books and you’re dyslexic, because she was getting bullied at school for not being able read like all the other kids,” Clarkson said on the show.

“Her school actually did a whole thing on dyslexia ... and they were pointing out Captain America, Anthony Mackie, is dyslexic. Shazam, Zachary Levi, is dyslexic. You’re dyslexic. They were showing all your pictures and everything y’all have done ... and it really empowered her that y’all are so open about it.”

In addition to writing children’s books, Winkler is also working on an autobiography, “Being Henry: The Fonz... and Beyond,” full of memories from his 50-plus years in the entertainment industry.

“Beaver McBeaver” and “Being Henry” are scheduled to arrive in October, while the next episode of “Barry” airs Sunday on HBO.