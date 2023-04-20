Scheana Shay admits throwing Raquel Leviss’ phone amid ‘Vanderpump’ cheating scandal

Scheana Shay of “Vanderpump Rules” made an admission about a recent interaction with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Scheana Shay is continuing to spill the tea on her physical altercation with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss over the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

During an appearance Wednesday on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live!,” Shay admitted to throwing Leviss’ phone during their fight in early March.

“Yes I did,” Shay confirmed to Cohen, who had asked about the allegedly hurled phone. She also continued to deny punching Leviss. Leviss alleged that Shay had pushed her “against a brick wall causing injury to back of head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye,” according to a temporary restraining order filed in Los Angles Superior Court and obtained by The Times.

Advertisement

The altercation took place just hours after a separate “WWHL” episode where both women were guests, prompted by the Sandoval cheating revelations. Although a judge granted Leviss’ temporary restraining order, it was dismissed in late March after Leviss did not appear in court for a hearing.

“I did not punch her in the face — as you see I can’t really form a proper fist,” Shay told Cohen on Wednesday, holding up her hand to show glittering gold nail extensions.

Shay had previously given a similar long-nails defense in early March on her podcast “Scheananigans” just hours after the original restraining-order hearing.

On Wednesday, actor Michael Rapaport, a regular guest on “WWHL” and longtime superfan of the “Real Housewives” franchise and its spinoff, “Vanderpump Rules,” pressed Shay, repeating Cohen’s question: “But you asked ‘Did you physically assault her’ — there’s other ways you could physically assault her.”

“There’s a shove and there’s a punch,” Shay said, making a pushing motion from her chair. “And I did not punch her.”

On her podcast, Shay had previously admitted shoving Leviss.

When Cohen asked Shay if she regretted any of it, she paused and said with a smile, “No.”

Earlier this month, Leviss announced she was checking into a counseling program in Arizona to receive treatment for her mental health, something she said she had planned to do even before the cheating scandal went public.

On “WWHL,” Shay referred to Leviss’ treatment program as “a five-star wellness-retreat resort.”

The reality personality also cleared the air on rumors that Leviss also had an affair with Shay’s second husband, Brock Davies, saying that there was “no truth” to them. Although she never believed her husband would cheat, she said the Sandoval revelations, which were a major shock to co-stars and fans of the Bravo show, had caused her to worry.

“I obviously had to ask — as much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust [Leviss],” Shay said. “He never put that energy off, and we know Sandoval did.”

The affair with Leviss ended Sandoval’s nine-year relationship with his girlfriend Ariana Madix. She has reportedly moved on with a new man, hitting up the 2023 Coachella festival with fitness trainer Daniel Wai.

