Tucker Carlson breaks silence, but fails to address firing from Fox News

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired by the cable news network on Monday, pictured last summer.

Tucker Carlson, the polarizing conservative prime-time host ousted by Fox News on Monday, has broken his silence.

Carlson posted a two-minute video to Twitter on Wednesday evening, speaking out for the first time since being let go.

In his remarks, Carlson lashed out at the media and both major U.S. political parties for silencing debate, casting an unspecified “people in charge” as a “hysterical and aggressive” cabal determined to protect their power. As such, he tacitly suggested that he had lost his place at the helm of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” for challenging “the current orthodoxies.”

Carlson did not address a discrimination lawsuit filed by his show’s former head of booking, Abby Grossberg, which sources told The Times was related to his exit, nor did he mention his role in the recent Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News, recently settled for $787.5 million.

Advertisement

Instead, Carlson turned to the conspiracy theories that had become his stock in trade: “The United States looks very much like a one-party state,” he argued, claiming that it has been “a long time” since “legitimate debate” has occurred over such subjects as “war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power [and] natural resources.”

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” the disgraced host asked, before appearing to promise a return to the spotlight in his signoff: “See you soon.”

Carlson’s last show for Fox News was Friday.