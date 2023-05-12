DeMarco Morgan, Eva Pilgrim to co-anchor ‘GMA3’ after T.J. Holmes-Amy Robach scandal

ABC News announced Eva Pilgrim, left, and DeMarco Morgan as the new co-anchors of “GMA 3: What You Need to Know.” Dr. Jennifer Ashton remains as medical correspondent.

ABC News has unveiled a new “Good Morning America” hosting duo nearly four months after parting ways with T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach over their controversial off-screen romance.

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Thursday that correspondents Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will co-anchor the spinoff “GMA3: What You Need to Know.” They will join health and medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

During Thursday’s broadcast, Morgan and Pilgrim spoke to “GMA” veterans Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, respectively, about their new titles.

“I am not here by chance. DeMarco’s story is the story of so many people who were given up on, but there were people who believed in him,” Morgan said. “And because of that, I think I’m here.”

Advertisement

In her conversation with Stephanopoulos, Pilgrim said she’s looking forward to “talking more about the topics” as a “GMA3” host.

“To have these thoughtful conversations, it puts pressure on us to ask the right questions, but we really get to discuss them a little bit differently than you would just getting the facts on a news show,” she said.

Pilgrim said she hopes to continue her coverage on politics and debates around gun control and abortion.

Before their “GMA3” assignments, both of the new anchors served as ABC News correspondents.

Morgan joined in 2022 and was based in Los Angeles. Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015 and has served as “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor since 2018.

ABC News also announced Thursday that transportation correspondent Gio Benitez will takeover the “GMA” weekend spot with co-anchors Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

The news network cut ties with former “GMA3” hosts Holmes and Robach in January after they engaged in an off-air romantic relationship. Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, were the co-hosts of “GMA3” since 2020 and regularly appeared on “Good Morning America.”

Rumors of the former anchors’ affair surfaced in late November 2022. At the time of the scandal, Holmes and Robach were married to their respective spouses. Robach finalized her divorce with ex-husband Andrew Shue in March.

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes split with ABC News in January. (Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)

Days later, the duo were given a “day off.” A little more than a week after their initial absence, Holmes and Robach’s relationship became the subject of an internal review, which eventually led to their departure Jan. 27.

“After several conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a representative for the news division said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Since the exit, various ABC News correspondents including Morgan and Benitez filled in.

Despite the cheating scandal, Robach and Holmes seem to still be in contact. In March, they were spotted in New York City training for a half-marathon together.

Since the scandal broke out, Holmes and Robach have stayed quiet on social media. Holmes seemingly deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts, and Robach hasn’t updated her Instagram account since November 2022.