T.J. Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig is ‘disappointed’ by his ‘lack of discretion, respect’

A stylish woman and man stand close together and pose in semiformal attire at an event
Marilee Fiebig, estranged wife of “GMA” anchor T.J. Holmes, has released a statement slamming his recent behavior.
(Frank Micelotta / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Marilee Fiebig, wife of “Good Morning America” anchor T.J. Holmes, has publicly spoken out against her husband, who allegedly had an affair with co-anchor Amy Robach. Naturally, she’s not too happy about the scandal.

“We continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties’ daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie F. Lehman said in a statement shared Wednesday with The Times.

While Fiebig made no mention of either “GMA” or Robach, Holmes and his co-anchor have been embroiled in scandal after reports of their off-air romance surfaced in November.

Holmes and Robach — who were both married to other people — engaged in a “months-long affair,” according to Page Six. The Daily Mail published pictures and videos of the co-workers getting intimate with each other away from the “GMA” studio in New York.

Television

After news of the co-anchors’ workplace romance spread, Fiebig and Holmes filed for divorce in December. They were married for 12 years.

In Wednesday’s statement, Lehman said she and Holmes’ legal representative are “working together to move their divorce forward, privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible.”
The spouses share a 9-year-old daughter, Sabine, whose “best interests” have become “Marilee’s sole focus” amid the divorce, the statement added.

In December, ABC temporarily pulled Holmes and Robach — who separated from actor-husband Andrew Shue last summer — off the air amid the fallout. Both anchors have since been relieved of their on-air duties while ABC conducts an internal review of their relationship.

Television

Holmes and Robach have not been suspended, but ABC has filled their “GMA” seats for now with a rotating roster of correspondents.

While her husband’s fate on the morning show remains uncertain, Fiebig just wants to move on.

“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year,” the statement concluded.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

