How the writers’ strike is affecting awards shows and entertainment events

Writers Guild of America members have been on strike since May 2.

The Daytime Emmys and the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony have been postponed amid the ongoing labor dispute between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, which was scheduled to air June 16 on CBS, is being postponed until the writers’ strike (and, per the NATAS website, any other potential actions that may result from the upcoming negotiations between AMPTP and the other Hollywood unions) is resolved. The Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony, originally slated for June 17, will also be rescheduled.

The Daytime Emmys is the latest awards show to alter its plans because of the writers’ strike. On Monday, the Tony Awards announced it was moving forward with a televised show after agreeing to make changes to the format to conform with WGA requests. The Peabody Awards announced Monday that it would be canceling its ceremony entirely.

Advertisement

Members of the WGA have been on strike since May 2, after the guild and Hollywood studios were unable to reach an agreement on a new three-year contract. The two sides remain far apart on a number of issues, including minimum pay, staffing and the use of AI.

Here is a lists of awards shows and entertainment events that have been affected by the strike so far.

Daytime Emmy Awards

Postponed with new dates to be determined. Originally scheduled for June 16 with CBS hosting the telecast. The Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony is also postponed.

Tony Awards

Will be moving forward with a June 11 ceremony (telecast live on CBS) after initially canceling the show. Format will be changed to meet WGA’s requests.

Peabody Awards

Canceled. The in-person ceremony was originally scheduled for June 11.

MTV Movie & TV Awards

Held and aired May 7 as a pre-taped broadcast after Drew Barrymore, who had been tapped to host, withdrew from the live portion of the event in solidarity with striking writers.