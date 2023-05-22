Advertisement
‘Succession’ star Brian Cox’s real-life wife attended Logan Roy’s fictional funeral

Four women in black funeral attire sit side-by-side in a church pew on an episode of "Succession."
Hiam Abbass, from left, Zoe Winters, Harriet Walter and Nicole Ansari-Cox (partially visible) in the funeral episode of “Succession.”
(Macall Polay / HBO)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Warning: This story contains mild spoilers for Sunday’s episode of “Succession.”

For those keeping track, Logan Roy’s funeral was attended by his estranged wife, his mistress, his ex-wife and his ex-mistress — who is apparently actor Brian Cox’s wife in real life?

Cox’s wife and fellow actor Nicole Ansari-Cox made a cameo during Sunday’s episode of “Succession” as one of the fictional business titan’s former lovers, Sally-Anne, who shows up at the funeral for the Roy family patriarch.

At the memorial service, Sally-Anne sits in the front row alongside Logan’s estranged wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass); his mistress, Kerry (Zoe Winters); and his ex-wife, Caroline (Harriet Walter). Ansari-Cox also appears in a dark but humorous scene in which Caroline (ruthless and petty as ever) introduces Sally-Anne to the unflappable Marcia as “my Kerry, so to speak.”

Ansari-Cox made her “Succession” debut during a particularly climactic episode that fans have been anticipating since Logan’s shocking death. The chief executive of Waystar Royco died in the third episode of the final season, which is set to conclude this coming Sunday on HBO.

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox pose together in formal attire.
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox attend the Season 3 premiere of “Succession” in New York.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)

In a fictional obituary, The Times remembered Logan as an “astonishingly cruel and vindictive” executive with a “ferocious temper” who “ruled over his media dynasty like an absolute monarch and showed little mercy to anyone who stood in his way.”

Shortly after Cox’s “Succession” character perished, Amazon Studios lined up the Scottish actor’s next gig: a competition program inspired by the “James Bond” franchise. The reality series bills Cox as an antagonist of sorts who will control the fates of the contestants.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” Cox said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

