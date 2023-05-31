Tyler Christopher of ‘General Hospital’ fame arrested at Burbank airport

“General Hospital” and “Day of Our Lives” actor Tyler Christopher was arrested last week after falling asleep on the floor in a Burbank airport terminal and being “unable to care for himself.”

Soap star Tyler Christopher was arrested Friday at Hollywood Burbank Airport on suspicion of public drunkenness — his second such arrest since 2019.

Christopher, 50, was asleep on the floor in Terminal A near American Airlines and woke up when officers arrived, according to the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Police Department.

The “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives” star told them that he had missed his flight and allegedly “displayed the objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was unable to care for himself,” Burbank Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Fekety said Wednesday in an email to The Times.

Law enforcement received the report of a drunk male at the airport around 8:30 p.m. Friday and arrested the Sherman Oaks resident at 10:40 p.m., according to the arrest log issued by the Police Department.

The veteran actor was booked on suspicion of public intoxication, a misdemeanor, and his bail was set at $250. He “cited out,” Fekety said, meaning he was given a citation and was due to appear in court at a later date.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Christopher was similarly arrested in Indiana in 2019 after he fell asleep in the back of an Uber, People reported. He pleaded guilty to two counts of public intoxication at the time, and a judge denied a request by law enforcement that he be sentenced to an alcohol treatment program.

Between 1996 and 2016, the Daytime Emmy Award winner played Prince Nikolas Cassadine and his lookalike Connor Bishop on and off during several stints on ABC’s daytime drama “General Hospital.” In 2017, he briefly joined the cast of NBC’s daytime soap “Days of Our Lives,” in which he played Stefan DiMera through 2019. He was replaced by Brandon Barash on the Salem-set soap, which moved to the network’s streaming service, Peacock, last year.