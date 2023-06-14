Joseph Fiennes admits it was ‘wrong’ for him to play Michael Jackson: ‘A bad mistake’

Joseph Fiennes says “people are absolutely right to be upset” that he played Michael Jackson for a British comedy sketch in 2016.

For the series “Urban Myths,” the white British actor donned dark aviator sunglasses, a black fedora and light foundation to match the singer’s vitiligo-impacted complexion. Looking back on the controversial casting in an interview with the Guardian published Sunday, Fiennes says “it was a wrong decision” to take on the role.

“I’m one part of that — there are producers, broadcasters, writers, directors, all involved in these decisions,” he added.

Television Casting of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in British TV comedy sparks controversy Joseph Fiennes shot to fame playing the Bard in the Oscar-winning film “Shakespeare in Love,” but the news that he has been cast to play another great entertainer, Michael Jackson, has sparked controversy.

Fiennes, who broke out as the Bard in the Oscar-winning film “Shakespeare in Love,” spoke to the newspaper about exercising agency on projects including “The Handmaid’s Tale.” He said he felt more control as a longtime cast member on a series than as a guest star on a one-off project.

“Urban Myths” was among those one-offs. In an episode called “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon,” Fiennes as Michael Jackson appeared alongside Brian Cox‘s Marlon Brando and Stockard Channing‘s Elizabeth Taylor as the pop culture icons take a road trip in the aftermath of 9/11.

Advertisement

The casting was a blow to calls for more onscreen representation for Black actors and actors of color.

“A White Actor will play MJ. Because we aren’t whitewashed enough in Hollywood, apparently,” BET tweeted in 2016. Actor Angela Bassett also spoke out against the casting, joking she should play Taylor, who is white.

Paris Jackson, the singer’s daughter, said in a since-deleted tweet that the casting “honestly makes me want to vomit.”

Amid the backlash, British channel Sky Arts defended its “Urban Myths” decision in a statement shared with The Times in 2016.

“It is part of a series of comedies about unlikely stories from arts and cultural history. Sky Arts gives producers the creative freedom to cast roles as they wish, within the diversity framework which we have set,” the statement said.

A month after sparking controversy, Fiennes told the Associated Press that his casting was “sensitive” territory, adding that he went into the role “with the mind that this was a positive lighthearted comedy.”

He added: “I deal in imagination, so I don’t think imagination should have rules stamped on them. If it promotes stereotyping, then it’s wrong. I made a distinction that the Jackson project doesn’t do that.”

In 2017, Sky decided against airing the controversial episode, “in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.” The channel added that it “never intended to cause any offence” and Fiennes supported the decision.

Reflecting on the controversy, Fiennes told the Guardian the sketch “came at a time where there was a movement and a shift and that was good, and it was, you know, a bad call. A bad mistake.”

Though “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon,” never made it to airwaves, a glimpse of the episode can be seen on IMDb.

Fiennes said “ultimately people made the right choice.”

The Emmy Award-nominated actor is also known for the TV series “Sherwood,” the podcast “The Witch Farm” and recently starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in “The Mother.” Until Aug. 11, Fiennes portrays English soccer coach Gareth Southgate in James Graham’s play “Dear England” at London’s National Theatre.