Treat Williams’ daughter and TV son Taylor Kinney share mournful tributes to the actor

Treat Williams was a father in several ways — both in real life and onscreen.

And now, after his death at 71 in a motorcycle accident in Vermont earlier this week, several of his children have paid tribute to the “Everwood” actor.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,” actor Taylor Kinney, who stars as Kelly Severide on NBC drama “Chicago Fire,” wrote in a statement to People. Williams played Benny Severide, Kinney’s TV dad, a firefighter who reentered his son’s life after being largely absent. Williams was a regular in Season 2 of the show, helping his son with issues on the job and with family. Williams also made appearances in later seasons.

Advertisement

“[Williams] was a father figure to everyone on set,” Kinney continued. “I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, whom he married in 1988. They shared two adult children, Gill and Ellie. Van Sant and their son, Gill, were among the first to the scene after the crash on Monday in Dorset, Vt., Williams’ agent Barry McPherson told The Times.

Williams, who was still conscious when his family arrived, had collided with an SUV that had crossed in front of him as he rode his motorcycle. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., where he later died of internal injuries.

“This is a pain I have never felt,” Ellie Williams wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday, alongside a photo showing a younger Treat alongside his wife, according to “Entertainment Tonight.” “I am absolutely shattered.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

Williams lived with his family on a 15-acre farming property in the town of Manchester, Vt., which has a population of about 4,000 and is about a 10-minute drive from the scene of the crash. He regularly shared photos and video of his rural home on social media, including a clip of a tractor collecting hay that he posted to Twitter just minutes before his crash.

Movies A Mellow Treat Williams Lightens His Heavy Image Treat Williams strode through the lobby of the Sunset Marquis Hotel looking like somebody’s dad, dressed in a gray tweed jacket and plaid shirt, and mused about the hotel’s reputation.

On Wednesday, Ellie Williams shared another photo to her Instagram showing a green pasture dotted with trees and lush hills in the distance, including the caption, “We’re home, dad.”

Vermont state police investigators were still determining who — between Williams and the driver of a 2008 Honda Element that made a left turn in front of the actor — was at fault in the collision, according to the Boston Globe. Police said the driver of the SUV was not impaired during the crash.

Treat Williams’ family released a joint statement, shared with Deadline, earlier this week: “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Treat Williams debuted on the big screen with the 1975 thriller “Deadly Hero” but gained fame in the musical film “Hair” in 1979 when his portrayal of George Berger landed him a Golden Globe Award nomination for new star of the year.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for actor in a motion picture drama for the 1981 film “Prince of the City.” Williams also had roles in the films “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Late Shift,” as well as many other film, stage and television projects. The actor notably portrayed Dr. Andrew ‘’Andy’’ Brown on the television series “Everwood” from 2002 to 2006.

Treat Williams had recently mourned the death of his “Everwood” castmate John Beasley, who died in May at 79 after a brief and unexpected illness. He posted a photo of Beasley on his Instagram with the caption, “I will miss you so much my friend.”

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.