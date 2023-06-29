DC Young Fly steps back in public eye after the death of his partner, Ms. Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly is back in the public eye about a month after the sudden death of his partner, Ms. Jacky Oh.

The comedian and “Wild ‘N Out” alum was seen visiting the Sirius XM headquarters in New York City on Thursday.

While leaving the office building, DC Young Fly gave an update on how he’s been doing over the last several weeks. The comedian told TMZ that he’s been feeling “great love, great energy” and that he’s “been with my brothers,” pointing to fellow comics and “Wild ‘N Out” alums Karlous Miller and Chico Bean. The three have a Netflix comedy special together, “85 South: Ghetto Legends,” which started streaming last week.

Advertisement

“God is the greatest — he’s granted me the strength to keep going,” DC Young Fly said, “and I gotta take care of my babies.”

Jacky Oh, who was born Jacklyn Smith, died in Miami earlier this month at age 32. She was found unresponsive in her hotel room after returning from getting a mommy makeover, a type of plastic surgery. The couple shared three children together: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months.

DC Young Fly said that while he doesn’t plan to share his emotions publicly and would “rather show positivity,” he acknowledged that he’s been grieving on his own.

“We human, we emotional — people want to see you cry, but I’m just not gonna’ record myself crying and show you I’m crying,” the 31-year-old Atlanta native said. “I cry all the time.”

While in New York, DC Young Fly and his fellow comics have been relishing the success of their Netflix special. He posted a photo on his Instagram of the trio posing in front of a billboard screen with a promo for their special, showing their three faces, lighting up Times Square.

The comedian also posted a screenshot of a Forbes story that reported “85 South” had debuted at No.1 on the list of Netflix’s top shows in the United States, besting the latest season of “Black Mirror,” as well as the recently added legal drama “Suits.”

“Gotta stay goin strong for your dream, and live it up to the fullest !!” DC Young Fly captioned the photos, adding the hashtag, “#GODIsTheGreatest.”

He had echoed similar sentiments of his Christian faith bringing him through the hardship during his eulogy at his partner’s funeral. After admitting that he hasn’t had the energy to respond to the texts and posts of grief and support, he said it’s God that’s been giving him the strength to function.

“So when you see me, please understand that it’s not me, I don’t have the energy or strength to deal with none of you,” he said. “When you see me, when a smile is on my face and I’m kickin’ it and I’m happy, the higher power granted me the strength to continue to keep going.”