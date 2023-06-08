DC Young Fly commemorates late partner, ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Ms Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly paid his respects to his late partner and the mother of his children, “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms Jacky Oh, who died last week.

DC Young Fly is mourning his late partner and mother of his three children, Ms Jacky Oh.

The MTV “Wild ‘N Out” star died last week in Miami, where she had allegedly traveled to undergo a “mommy makeover” surgery, according to a since-deleted social media post. Her cause of death is not yet known. DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, and his family shared a statement with People on Friday to thank “everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

On Thursday, the comedian and “Wild ‘N Out” alum commemorated Ms Jacky Oh on Instagram with a tribute praising her as a person and mother.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad,” he wrote. “But every hour I’m reminded of [reality] so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner.”

DC Young Fly wrote that his late partner was the greatest mother he knew. “Your soul was beautiful,” he continued, adding that Oh always wanted the best for others.

“I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!” he continued. “You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit.”

He added: “We roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous, will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!! You know how our last convo went, I prayed for [you] and now we are here, but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong.”

DC Young Fly said that his three young children are helping him find tranquility while he mourns.

“The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart, LOVE YOU FOREVER,” he concluded, adding that God is in control.

Jacky Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, was staying at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell where she was found unresponsive on the evening of May 31, according to a Miami Police Department incident report obtained by The Times.

Police were dispatched and she was transported to Mercy Hospital where, despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly before midnight. The case is still under investigation.

The medical examiner on Thursday told The Times that Jacky Oh’s cause of death has yet to be determined.