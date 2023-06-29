Todd Chrisley’s mom, Faye, says she’s in a ‘real dark place’ amid his prison sentence

Faye Chrisley, the mother of imprisoned reality television star Todd Chrisley, says she believes “everything is done for a reason.”

Five months after her son and daughter-in-law Julie Chrisley reported to prison , the Chrisley matriarch (known among fans as Nanny Faye) opened up about caring for her family in their stead. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Southern Tea” podcast, she told host and granddaughter Lindsie Chrisley, “I have to be the backbone” of the family.

“I have been and I will be,” Faye, 79, said. “I check on each and every one to make sure they’re doing what they need to be doing.”

Since “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences in January, their loved ones have had to adjust to keep the family afloat. Todd and Julie’s 25-year-old daughter Savannah has been vocal about the difficulty of caring for younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10. Now, Faye says, “I am in a real dark place,” trying to keep up.

“I know that there [is] going to be light at the end of the tunnel,” she told Lindsie. “We’re going to come out bigger and better because what [Todd and Julie] were accused of is wrong.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in June 2022. Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Julie serves her seven-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. They both have 16 months of probation.

In recent months, Savannah revealed in several episodes of her “Unlocked” podcast how her parents have been coping in prison. She said in May her mother is “definitely” having a harder time.

“She’s just staying busy. She’s trying to do anything and everything,” Savannah said.

In the “Southern Tea” conversation, Faye said she found solace in the biblical story of Daniel in the lion’s den.

“He always stayed focused. And you see what happened to him, and that’s what’s going to happen to them,” she said.

“And I believe it within my heart.”

In the meantime, Faye said she is determined to give her grandchildren “the love that they need and the guidance that they need.” However, the Chrisley children weren’t the only ones receiving wisdom from Faye during Wednesday’s podcast.

Toward the end of the episode, Faye offered up financial advice to listeners: “Work, save your money. Just because you want it don’t mean you need it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.