Kylie Jenner confirms she got plastic surgery at 19 — and says she’d be ‘heartbroken’ if Stormi did

Kylie Jenner revealed she got plastic surgery on her breasts before welcoming her daughter in 2018.

Yes, Kylie Jenner has had plastic surgery done — she said so herself in the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”

After years of denying speculation that she had gone under the knife, the Kylie Cosmetics chief executive and reality star revealed that she “got [her] breasts done” before she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi, in 2018. Speaking with best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, Jenner said her natural breasts were “just gorgeous.”

“I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said in Thursday’s episode. “I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

Speculation around the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s face and figure began in 2014, when fans noticed that Jenner seemingly had plumper lips. Her alleged use of filler even fueled the dangerous “Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge,” where social media users created vacuums with household items and applied it to their faces to swell their lips. In a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, Jenner denied surgery rumors.

“You guys have watched me grow up since I was 9. My face is going to get different,” she said. “Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour, and everything. I’m not against surgery. I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now.”

Three years later, an eagle-eyed fan noticed that Jenner’s lips suddenly looked smaller in a 2018 Instagram post. The reality star replied that she “got rid of all [her] filler 😳😳🙂.” In an interview with Homme Girls this year, Jenner said she chose to get lip filler because of “lip insecurity.”

“It was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it,” she said.

Now that she has Stormi and son Wolf with Scott, Jenner said she has a different perspective on cosmetic surgery.

“Obviously, I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” she said in the episode. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be, like, the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently, ‘cause I wouldn’t touch anything.”

“If only we could reverse time,” Karanikolaou replied.

Earlier in the “Kardashians” season, Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian reflected on the “huge” influence they have had on social media and beauty standards. Lamenting the trend of young women “fully editing” pictures of themselves, Jenner said, “I will always want everyone to just love themselves.”