Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome second child with sweet Instagram photo

Rapper Travis Scott and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner have welcomed their second child.

On Sunday, Jenner posted a sweet black-and-white photo of the infant’s hand and revealed that the baby was born Feb. 2 — a day after their daughter Stormi Webster‘s fourth birthday. Scott commented on the image with a series of blue and brown heart emojis.

The birth comes several months after reports surfaced that the celebrity couple was expecting a sibling for Stormi. In August, Jenner was reported to be in the early stages of the pregnancy — a rumor she confirmed with a video of a positive pregnancy test in September.

In the comment section of her latest Instagram update, Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, as well as her famous sisters — Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — left congratulatory messages and welcomed the Kylie Cosmetics billionaire to the “mommy of two life.”

Jenner also shared footage of colorful floral bouquet gifts on her Instagram story to the tune of Adele’s “My Little Love.”

“As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” Jenner captioned a photo of herself showing her growing baby bump on New Year’s Eve.

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”