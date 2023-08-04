Advertisement
Sophia Bush files for divorce from husband Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage

Grant Hughes keeps his hands in his pockets as he walks behind Sophia Bush at the White House.
Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes on Friday, just seven weeks after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are calling it quits after 13 months of marriage.

The “Drama Queens” podcast host, 41, filed for divorce from her husband on Friday in Los Angeles.

The move comes just seven weeks after the “One Tree Hill” alum celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Hughes, an entrepreneur, real estate investor and native of Tulsa, Okla.

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a shot of the two on their wedding day. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.” (The post has since been taken down.)

Hughes returned the anniversary sentiment with a loving tribute shared via Instagram. “Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you! As the card I gave you this morning said: ‘There are seven billion people on this planet. You are my favourite.’”

He continued by adding that he’d come across a passage from the book “You Had Me at Pet-Nat” by Rachel Signer that he’d photographed while on their honeymoon in Mozambique. “In the word ‘yes’ is contained multitudes — it’s an agreement, a joining of oneself to an idea, a future state of things. ‘I will’ means ‘there is a future,’” it read. “And it’s us. It’s your visions, your life’s work, merging with mine; it’s a dialectic narrowing its focus, becoming a synced conversation instead of two individuals facing apart from each other, yelling out into the universe.

“It is also, by nature of exclusion, a ‘no.’ Yes means no, I will not be a perennial wildflower, growing wherever I please. No, I won’t make decisions in isolation. No, I cannot put myself and only myself first anymore.”

“It felt true then,” Hughes concluded, “And spoke to the newness of what we were embarking on together. Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!”

The couple’s wedding took place on June 11, 2022, at the Philbrook Museum of Art, nearly a year after they announced their engagement.

Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, NBC, Vice, Los Angeles Magazine and the Southern California News Group. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter. In 2022, she won third place for best news feature with the L.A. Press Club. St. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of La Verne and a master’s in creative nonfiction from UC Riverside.

