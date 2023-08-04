Sophia Bush files for divorce from husband Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage

Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes on Friday, just seven weeks after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are calling it quits after 13 months of marriage.

The “Drama Queens” podcast host, 41, filed for divorce from her husband on Friday in Los Angeles.

The move comes just seven weeks after the “One Tree Hill” alum celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Hughes, an entrepreneur, real estate investor and native of Tulsa, Okla.

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a shot of the two on their wedding day. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.” (The post has since been taken down.)

Hughes returned the anniversary sentiment with a loving tribute shared via Instagram. “Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you! As the card I gave you this morning said: ‘There are seven billion people on this planet. You are my favourite.’”

He continued by adding that he’d come across a passage from the book “You Had Me at Pet-Nat” by Rachel Signer that he’d photographed while on their honeymoon in Mozambique. “In the word ‘yes’ is contained multitudes — it’s an agreement, a joining of oneself to an idea, a future state of things. ‘I will’ means ‘there is a future,’” it read. “And it’s us. It’s your visions, your life’s work, merging with mine; it’s a dialectic narrowing its focus, becoming a synced conversation instead of two individuals facing apart from each other, yelling out into the universe.

“It is also, by nature of exclusion, a ‘no.’ Yes means no, I will not be a perennial wildflower, growing wherever I please. No, I won’t make decisions in isolation. No, I cannot put myself and only myself first anymore.”

“It felt true then,” Hughes concluded, “And spoke to the newness of what we were embarking on together. Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!”

The couple’s wedding took place on June 11, 2022, at the Philbrook Museum of Art, nearly a year after they announced their engagement.