Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann call off divorce after weeks of contention

It seems “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are ready to make amends, months after they separately filed for divorce.

Kim Zolciak filed a “dismissal without prejudice” Friday in Fulton County Superior Court, taking back her “complaint for divorce,” according to legal documents reviewed by The Times on Friday.

In their separate petitions for divorce, both filed on May 8, Zolciak, 45, and Biermann, 37, claimed their “marriage is irretrievably broken” and they have separated. Since then each party has made scathing allegations against the other — involving irresponsible spending and drug use — according to TMZ.

A legal representative for Zolciak slammed Biermann’s allegations in a June statement shared with People.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the statement said. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

Another source told People on Friday that the couple is “trying to make it work for the kids.”

Representatives for Zolciak and Kroy did not immediately respond to The Times’ separate requests for comment. Neither of the reality stars has publicly addressed the divorce or its dismissal.

Last weekend, the couple seemingly set aside their differences and put on their Sunday best to take their children to church together, PageSix reported.

Biermann and Zolciak married in November 2011 and share four minor children: sons Kroy Jr., Kash and Kane and daughter Kaia. Zolciak has two adult daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships.

The spouses appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” They also were subjects of the spinoff series “Don’t Be Tardy,” which centered their relationship and family. That series ran for eight seasons and concluded in 2020.