Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘rehabbing’ (a broken shoulder and torn tendon)

Kim Kardashian revealed Monday that she recently broke her shoulder and the injury has kept her from working out.

Kim Kardashian is starting rehab. But it’s not what you might think.

“The Kardashians” reality star and Skims founder revealed Monday that she recently injured herself and is starting the physical rehabilitation process.

“Guys, something you don’t know about me: I broke my shoulder and I tore the tendon so ... we are starting our rehabbing today and our workouts, because I gotta get back in the gym,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“I’ve been out of the gym a few weeks but I’m back!” Kardashian added in the caption.

The 42-year-old did not appear in the video clip, which instead spotlights fitness coach Melissa Alcantara, her longtime trainer who goes by Fitgurlmel on social media. Alcantara, she said, suffered a similar shoulder injury and arrived at the reality star’s sprawling estate to work out in her home gym.

Kardashian did not disclose the nature of the injury and her spokesperson did provide additional information when reached Tuesday by The Times.

The reality star hid the injury well on social media, even showing off her cartwheeling abilities on Instagram last month.

The broken-shoulder revelation comes as the aspiring attorney — the daughter of the late attorney Robert Kardashian — is making more moves in the corporate space.

On Monday, her private equity firm SKKY Partners tapped ex-Apple retail boss and Burberry chief executive Angela Ahrendts as a senior operating advisor. The e-commerce pioneer, who left Apple in 2019 and also serves on the boards of Ralph Lauren and Airbnb, will work hand-in-hand with Kardashian, SKKY co-founder Jay Sammons and the rest of the team “to identify and evaluate prospective investment opportunities,” specifically bringing her expertise to support the firm’s investments in “the next generation of consumer brands.”

“As we continue to expand SKKY Partners and focus on identifying strategic investment opportunities for the firm, it was the perfect time to have Angela join us,” Kardashian said in a statement about the hire.

“Angela’s wealth of leadership experience and deep understanding of building brands and influencing culture makes her a natural fit for the firm,” she added.

