Todd Chrisley is ‘thrilled’ his family will return to TV with new reality series

Todd Chrisley and his, wife Julie, are serving a combined 19-year sentence in federal prison for tax evasion and fraud.

Imprisoned reality star Todd Chrisley is reportedly rooting for his family amid news of their new series, even if the cameras won’t be on him.

Chrisley’s attorney, Jay Surgent, told TMZ that the “Chrisley Knows Best” patriarch is “thrilled and happy” that his kids — Chase, Savannah, Grayson and Chloe — and his mother, Faye, will star in a new reality series from Scout Productions. The production company announced the upcoming project in a release Monday.

“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” said Rob Eric, the company’s chief creative officer. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

According to Scout Productions, the series will follow the Chrisley kids and “Nanny” Faye in the “pivotal next chapter” of their lives without Todd and Julie, who were convicted on federal charges, including tax evasion and bank fraud, in June 2022. The husband and wife were sentenced to 12 years and seven years, respectively, in federal prison.

The upcoming TV series, which has yet to land a broadcaster, will mark the Chrisleys’ return to TV after USA Network canceled “Chrisley Knows Best” and spin-off “Growing Up Chrisley” amid the family’s legal woes.

Scout’s Eric, David Collins, Renata Lombardo and Michael Williams will executive-produce the series.

Savannah — Todd and Julie’s eldest daughter together — said in Monday’s release that it “the time was right to share our story” and praised Scout Productions’ “ability to balance popular culture and empathy.”

She added: “We’re so happy to be back.”

The family’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” ran on USA Network from 2014 to 2023.