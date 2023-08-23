‘Frasier’ returns to TV in time for its 30th anniversary: I hear the blues a-callin’, again

“Fraiser has reentered the building.”

In a 30-second teaser released Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that its “Fraiser” revival with Kelsey Grammer reprising the title role is just months away. The teaser hearkened back to its roots with simple line art tracing out the Seattle skyline and a new recording of Grammer performing the show’s “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs” theme.

“Y’all know how this goes,” Grammer says before singing.

“No more callers. All new hang-ups. Oh, what fresh start is this?” the teaser reads.

Paramount+’s take on “Frasier” will premiere Oct. 12, more than 30 years after the original series debuted on NBC on Sept. 16, 1993. The sitcom, a spinoff of “Cheers,” ran from 1993 to 2004 and followed Dr. Frasier Crane’s return to Seattle, where he worked as a radio host while reuniting with his brother and father.

When NBC officially canceled the series, “Frasier” co-creator and writer David Lee said he and his team felt slighted by the decision.

Archives After 11 seasons, ‘Frasier’ signing off on NBC One producer says he and others feel ‘slighted’ by the network’s attention to ‘Friends.’

“I’m not happy with the lack of respect from the network,” Lee said. “The show has won more Emmys than any other show.”

Now the series joins a number of other shows getting a second life at Paramount+, including “iCarly” and “Beavis and Butt-Head.” According to the streamer, the revival centers on the next chapter of Frasier’s “life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.” The new series will also star Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

During its original run, “Frasier” won 37 Emmy Awards. Grammer won four prizes for lead actor in a comedy series.