‘Frasier’ returns to TV in time for its 30th anniversary: I hear the blues a-callin’, again

David Hyde Pierce, left, and Kelsey Grammer, both wearing suits and ties, sitting at a table and toasting with tea cups
David Hyde Pierce, left, and Kelsey Grammer in NBC’s original “Frasier” series.
(NBC)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
“Fraiser has reentered the building.”

In a 30-second teaser released Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that its “Fraiser” revival with Kelsey Grammer reprising the title role is just months away. The teaser hearkened back to its roots with simple line art tracing out the Seattle skyline and a new recording of Grammer performing the show’s “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs” theme.

“Y’all know how this goes,” Grammer says before singing.

“No more callers. All new hang-ups. Oh, what fresh start is this?” the teaser reads.

Paramount+’s take on “Frasier” will premiere Oct. 12, more than 30 years after the original series debuted on NBC on Sept. 16, 1993. The sitcom, a spinoff of “Cheers,” ran from 1993 to 2004 and followed Dr. Frasier Crane’s return to Seattle, where he worked as a radio host while reuniting with his brother and father.

When NBC officially canceled the series, “Frasier” co-creator and writer David Lee said he and his team felt slighted by the decision.

“I’m not happy with the lack of respect from the network,” Lee said. “The show has won more Emmys than any other show.”

Now the series joins a number of other shows getting a second life at Paramount+, including “iCarly” and “Beavis and Butt-Head.” According to the streamer, the revival centers on the next chapter of Frasier’s “life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.” The new series will also star Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

During its original run, “Frasier” won 37 Emmy Awards. Grammer won four prizes for lead actor in a comedy series.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

