Selena Gomez deletes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Instagram post amid actors’ strike
Selena Gomez published, then deleted an Instagram post tagging the promotional account for her TV series, “Only Murders in the Building,” amid the Hollywood actors’ strike.
On Tuesday, the actor-musician — or her team — shared a black-and-white photo of herself on the set of “Only Murders” with the caption, “Missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu,” according to screenshots shared elsewhere on social media. The image remained on Gomez’s Instagram grid for at least 15 hours and amassed more than a million likes before it was taken down.
Actors are not allowed to promote their films and TV shows in interviews, at red-carpet events or on social media during the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Gomez’s reps did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.
Selena Gomez has said she’s still friends with the Weeknd. Whether her new song ‘Single Soon’ is about their relationship is another matter entirely.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.