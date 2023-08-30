Advertisement
Selena Gomez deletes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Instagram post amid actors’ strike

Selena Gomez smiles upon arrival at an awards show wearing a strapless black formal gown
Selena Gomez may be on strike, but for 15 hours her Instagram account was not.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Selena Gomez published, then deleted an Instagram post tagging the promotional account for her TV series, “Only Murders in the Building,” amid the Hollywood actors’ strike.

On Tuesday, the actor-musician — or her team — shared a black-and-white photo of herself on the set of “Only Murders” with the caption, “Missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu,” according to screenshots shared elsewhere on social media. The image remained on Gomez’s Instagram grid for at least 15 hours and amassed more than a million likes before it was taken down.

Actors are not allowed to promote their films and TV shows in interviews, at red-carpet events or on social media during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Gomez’s reps did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

