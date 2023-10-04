Mauricio Umansky says he avoided watching ‘RHOBH’ trailer focusing on Kyle Richards, marriage problems

Mauricio Umansky offered an update Tuesday on his relationship with Kyle Richards after Bravo debuted a trailer for the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that focused on their marriage problems.

The real estate broker admitted to E! News that he avoided watching the trailer when it came out Tuesday because he “didn’t want to get thrown off” by it while competing on this season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I knew it was going to have high drama to it. I knew they were dramatizing it,” he told E! News backstage at “DWTS.” “I had been talking to Kyle about what was coming on.

“I’ll probably go and watch it later.”

Umansky also conceded that trying to repair his marriage to Richards has been “a struggle.” He confirmed that he and the “Halloween” actor are “separated right now” but insisted that they “aren’t ready to throw in the towel” just yet.

“We’re trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we’re not private people,” he told E! News.

“We’re trying to not let all the hoopla get to us, and we’re gonna work on it and we’re gonna see what happens.”

The trailer for Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” opens with the cast gossiping about Richards and Umansky’s marriage issues, with some even speculating that an affair caused a rift in their relationship.

“Complete strangers are like, ‘You made us believe in true love,’” a tearful Richards tells co-star Erika Jayne in the preview.

“This is true love,” Jayne replies. “There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else’s opinion can f— off.”

When asked later by Garcelle Beauvais if she would admit if “there was infidelity” in the relationship, Richards replied, “I don’t know.”

The teaser also sees the couple discuss rumors that Richards cheated on Umansky, who quips, “I”m just glad it’s you out there having an affair.”

“For once it’s me,” she responds.

In July, Richards and Umansky released a joint statement shutting down speculation that they were headed for divorce but admitting that their marriage was on the rocks.

“Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” the statement read.

“But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. ... While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The “Dealmaker” author and the “ER” alum have been married for about 27 years and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards also has a 34-year-old daughter, Farrah, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

“We are a very strong family, and we always will be,” Richards tells her daughters in the “RHOBH” trailer. “Nothing can change that.”

The 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiered Oct. 25 on Bravo.