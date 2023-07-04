Reality stars Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky say their marriage has had a ‘rough year’

Following a People report claiming they were separating, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her longtime husband Mauricio Umansky, star of his own Netflix reality series about his Beverly Hills real estate agency, said in a joint statement posted late Monday night that they were not divorcing. The pair also acknowledged that their marriage has had a “rough year.”

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” said the statement, which was posted on both of their Instagram accounts. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The pair have been married for 27 years, according to People.

Richards, who previously acted on “ER,” has been a mainstay of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Bravo for more than a decade. Umansky and his real estate firm The Agency were featured in the recent Netflix series “Buying Beverly Hills.” The pair have four children.