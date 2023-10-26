Advertisement
Kyle Richards says separation from husband Mauricio Umansky ‘originated’ from her

Kyle Richards stands in a black dress with Mauricio Umansky, who is in a black jacket and pants with a gray shirt
Kyle Richards discussed her recent separation from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 27 years.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Let it be known: Kyle Richards is the one who initiated the separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.

“[The split] originated from me,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.” She then discussed what it’s been like to navigate such a public breakup.

“When the news first came out, it was really, really devastating. The whole family,” she said of dealing with online responses to her family’s situation and the rumors that began to flow as a result of the separation news. “Our phones were blowing up. My kids were just crying and wouldn’t leave the house. It was really, really difficult.”

In July, Richards and Umansky released a joint statement shutting down speculation that they were headed for divorce but admitting that their marriage was on the rocks.

“Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” the statement read.

“But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. ... While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Richards noted that her four children are now better adapted to their family’s ordeal.

“[T]hey’re much better and they’re really strong. They’re just so together and so smart. They’ve been my best, best, best friends,” she said. “And I could not be more proud of them. They’re just amazing human beings. Thank God I have them.”

The “Halloween” star also shared that she and Umansky are both still living in the same house, albeit in different rooms, with Richards granting Umansky the primary bedroom.

Cohen then asked Richards about her reaction to seeing recent photos showing Umansky holding hands with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Emma Slater.

“I was taken aback ... that was very hard to see. I mean, yes, that hurt my feelings,” Richards said. “I don’t know if anything’s happening yet, but obviously there’s something there and I love him very much and we are amicable, but that did hurt me.”

She revealed that those snaps of Umansky and Slater were the reason that she deleted an Instagram post in which she showed support for her estranged partner on “Dancing With the Stars.” However, she added that she then proceeded to vote for the pair on the dance competition.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

